WINCHESTER — Malik Jordan sank a jump shot with 4.5 seconds remaining to give Shenandoah University the lead as the Hornets knocked off DeSales University 61-58 on Monday afternoon in men’s basketball action at the Wilkins Center.
In a contest that featured seven lead changes and two ties, the two teams were deadlocked at 55-55 with 3:30 remaining. After a free throw, Jordan gave SU the lead with a basket before Caleb Gibbs’ jumper put DeSales ahead 58-57 with 1:37 left.
After both teams exchanged possessions, the Hornets called a timeout with 32 seconds left. They worked the ball to Jordan, whose fall-away jumper from five feet swished through to give SU a 59-58 lead. Jordan then stole the ensuing inbounds pass and was fouled with 3.5 seconds left. He made both free throws and the Bulldogs’ Jordan Holmqvist missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Jordan led SU (3-10) with 16 points, while Davion Roberts (13) and Joshua Stephen (11) also scored in double figures. The Hornets made 24 of 51 field goals (47 percent) and sank all eight of their free throws.
Elijah Eberly had 14 points to lead DeSales (11-3) with 14 points. The Bulldogs were 19 of 53 from the floor (36 percent) and 17 of 22 from the line.
Boys' basketball: James Wood 49, Central 18
WOODSTOCK — James Wood held Central to six first-half points as the Colonels snapped a three-game losing streak with a romp on Monday.
James Wood (6-5) led 14-3 after one quarter, 23-6 at the half and 40-10 after three quarters. Ten different players scored for the Colonels.
James Wood leaders: Chris Morrison 9 points; Jared Neal 8 points; Ashton Kees 6 points; Brandon Waters 6 points.
Girls' basketball: James Wood 48, Hampshire 46
HAMPSHIRE, W.Va. — Brynna Nesselrodt topped 30 points for the second consecutive game by scoring 31 points to lead James Wood to a victory over Hampshire (W.Va.) on Monday.
Nesselrodt went 20-23 from the foul line and grabbed nine rebounds in the triumph for the Colonels (6-6).
Other James Wood leaders: Josie Russell 6 points, 8 rebounds; Nayah Edwards 5 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks; Maddie Shirley 5 points.
Ceremony for Winchester Baseball’s Brown set
A celebration of life for the late Bob Brown will take place from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday at Shenandoah University’s James R. Wilkins Jr., Athletics & Events Center.
Brown, a longtime Winchester Baseball president and coach, died at the age of 84 in November. In 1988, Brown began coaching with Winchester Baseball, a member of the Babe Ruth League that currently features more than 400 players age 4-15. He took over as president in 1993 and stayed in that role until last year.
