WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University men’s basketball team ran its winning streak to three games with a 74-60 non-conference victory over visiting Gallaudet University on Sunday afternoon at the Wilkins Center.
Shenandoah (3-2) shook off a cold-shooting start to the game by pulling away in the second half over the Bison (0-7). The Hornets shot just 36 percent (12 of 33) in the first half in taking a 42-31 halftime lead.
The Hornets trailed 22-21 before Millbrook graduate Chris Oates hit a 3-pointer with 8:11 left in the first half to start a 21-9 run to close the half. Oates scored 12 points, all coming on 3-pointers.
Gallaudet went on a 13-6 run to cut SU’s lead to 46-43 with 11:19 remaining, but Oates hit another 3-pointer to make it 50-43 with 9:17 left.
Oates’ final 3-pointer at the 7:00 mark began a 21-10 spurt to close out the game. Shenandoah held at least a 10-point advantage over the final 3:48.
Christopher Chaney led the Hornets in scoring with 21 points and both Alan Dabney and Shareef Bynum had 11 points. Chaney added nine rebounds.
SU made 25 of 67 shots (37 percent) while Gallaudet made 19 of 62 (31 percent).
On Saturday, also at the Wilkins Center, Shenandoah opened up its ODAC slate with a 101-95 victory over Emory & Henry.
The win was the 100th of Shenandoah head coach Adam Walsh’s collegiate coaching career (his first 85 came at Centenary College in Louisiana) and the 101 points were the most for the Hornets since a 113-98 victory over Methodist University on Jan. 24, 2010.
In a game that featured 12 lead changes and eight ties, the Hornets took the lead for good over E&H (2-3, 0-1) with a Jalen Hill (13 points) stickback with 5:40 to play that made it 82-80.
A 3-pointer by Avery Green (16 points) with 1:45 left put the Hornets up 96-88, and E&H did not get any closer than five points the rest of the way.
For SU, Chaney had 28 points and 13 rebounds. Sophomore Harry Wall (career-high 16 points) was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line.
Emory & Henry’s Colin Molden scored 40 points and Robert Holliday, Jr. added 25.
The Hornets made 34 of 70 shots (49 percent) and made 10 of 19 3-pointers (53 percent). E&H was 32 of 74 from the field (43 percent).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Shenandoah 69, Ferrum 49
FERRUM — Shenandoah University earned its third straight victory with an ODAC victory at Ferrum College on Sunday.
The Hornets (3-2, 2-0 ODAC) led 9-2 after one quarter, holding the Panthers (0-6, 0-2) to 1-of-12 shooting (8.3 percent) in taking a lead they would not relinquish. SU led 29-17 at the half.
Shenandoah had a 38-29 rebounding advantage that led to a 32-12 edge on points in the paint.
SU scored eight second-chance points and 16 points off of 25 Ferrum turnovers.
For the Hornets, senior Jordan Sondrol led all scorers with 20 points and had her first double-double of the season thanks to a 10-rebound performance. Olivia Weinel added 16 points and Ragan Johnson 11. Sierra St. Cyr had eight rebounds.
SU made 24 of 56 shots (43 percent) while Ferrum was 19 of 50 (38 percent). At the free-throw line, the Hornets made 18 of 25 attempts while Ferrum was just 4 of 7.
Ferrum’s Jacy Marvin had 19 points.
