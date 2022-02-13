WINCHESTER — The No. 22 Shenandoah University baseball team opened its season with a doubleheader sweep of Widener (Pa.) on Saturday at Bodie Grim Field.
The Hornets took the opener 8-5 and won the nightcap 8-6.
SU trailed 3-0 in the opener, but scored four runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth to take control against the Pride (0-3).
In the third, Haden Madagan doubled home Frankie Ritter to get SU on the board. Kyle Lisa capped the rally with a three-run homer, his first ever as a collegian. Ritter, Henry Delavergne and Pearce Bucher had RBIs in the fourth.
Ritter, Delavergne and Madagan each finished with two hits. Reliever Jacob Faivre tossed three innings to earn the win. Matt House picked up the save.
In Game 2, SU erupted for four runs in the first, three coming home on Bucher’s blast just inside the right-field foul pole. Ryan Clawson belted a two-run shot to highlight a three-run third to give SU a 7-0 lead,
Widener scored three in the seventh before House came on to get the save on a strikeout against the only batter he faced.
Bucher (4 RBIs) and Delavergne had two hits each. Reilly Owen allowed two runsn and four hits over four innings to pick up the win.
Women’s basketball: SU takes two
GREENSBORO — Shenandoah University completed a weekend ODAC sweep by trouncing Guilford 70-50 on Sunday. The Hornets also defeated Lynchburg 65-52 on Saturday.
SU (17-5, 11-5) actually trailed 17-16 after one quarter against Guilford, but blew the open by outscoring the Quakers 23-9 in the second period. The Hornets shot 7 for 12 (58 percent) from the field and nailed all none of their free throws in the period.
A total of 14 players saw action for SU in the contest. Olivia Weinel and Sandra Sondrol each scored 11 points to lead the Hornets. Shawnise Campbell added 10 points and 14 rebounds. Lindsay Gauldin led Guilford (6-14, 4-11) with 13 points.
On Saturday, SU rallied from a 19-7 deficit after one quarter to dispatch Lynchburg (12-10, 8-7). SU ralllied to within a point (26-25) at the half and shot 55 percent (17 of 31) in the second half to pull away.
Sierra St. Cyr (13), Weinel (12) and Sondrol (10) scored in double figures for SU. Kate Kolb led Lynchburg with 15 points.
Men’s basketball: Rand.-Macon 102, SU 60
WINCHESTER — No. 1 Randolph-Macon ran its winning streak to 16 games with an ODAC romp against Shenandoah University on Saturday at the Wilkins Center.
The Yellow Jackets (22-1, 16-o) led 48-22 at the half and SU (3-20, 2-12) never got closer than 22 points in the second half.
Jaylen Williams (21 points), Trammel Anthony (13) and Davion Roberts scored in double figures for SU. Buzz Anthony had 32 points to pace Randolph-Macon.
Indoor track: Three set SU school records
LEXINGTON — Three Shenandoah University women broke school records as the Hornets concluded their regular season at the WMI Winter Classic on Saturday.
Freshman Madison Gray broke the mark in the 400 meters with a time of 59.08. Freshman Jessica Rendfrey (11.74 meters in the shot put) and sophomore Kaitlin Measell (5.45 meters in the long jump) also set school marks.
Gray’s time is 22nd in Division III this winter and is tops among South Region runners. Measell’s jump leads the ODAC and ranks 27th in the NCAA while Rendfrey’s throw is second in the league.
William Crowder had the top finish on the men’s side, placing sixth in the 60 (7.03).
SU competitors record 31 personal-bests in the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.