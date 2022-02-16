WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Shenandoah University scored the first three goals and rolled on to a 15-5 men’s lacrosse victory in its season opener against Penn College on Tuesday.
The Hornets led 4-2 after one quarter and 7-2 at halftime against the Wildcats (1-1). The margin grew to 10-2 early in the third period and SU outscored Penn College 5-2 in the final period
Stephen Graham and Logan Clingerman paced SU with four goals, while Chris Baker (two assists) and Matt Daniel each added three goals apiece. Jay Baker recorded a goal and an assist, while Tyler Held had two assists.
The Hornets had a 50-35 edge in shots. Keeper Mark Isabelle notched 13 saves.
Girls' basketball: Clarke County 40, Rappahannock County 31
BERRYVILLE — Third-seeded Clarke County outscored No. 7 Rappahannock County 25-19 in the second half en route to victory in the Bull Run District semifinals on Wednesday night.
The Eagles (15-7) led 15-12 at halftime, then expended their lead to 27-23 after three quarters. Clarke County will travel to No. 1 Luray — a 68-44 winner over No.4 Central in Wednesday's other semifinal — for the championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The Bulldogs won the two regular-season meetings between the teams 58-28 and 57-34.
Regardless of Friday's outcome, Clarke County is locked into the No. 3 seed for next week's Region 2B tournament. The Eagles will host No. 6 Madison County at 6:30 p.m. in Tuesday's quarterfinals.
Clarke County leaders: Ellie Brumback 11 rebounds, 9 steals, 8 assists; Kaiya Williams 12 points, 5 rebounds; Hailey Evans 8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists; Emily Emmart 8 points; Keira Rohrbach 6 rebounds, 3 steals.
Men’s basketball: SU 84, Bridgewater 74
WINCHESTER — Deondre McNeil, Jaylen Williams and Davion Roberts combined for 62 points as Shenandoah University snapped a 10-game losing streak with an ODAC win over Bridgewater at the Wilkins Center on Wednesday.
The Hornets (4-20, 3-12) had led most of the game, including 41-36 at the half, after scoring the first six points, but the Eagles got even at 56-56 on Zach Hatter’s 3-pointer with 8:54 left. SU rebounded with a 12-3 run to take control at 68-59 and Bridgewater (9-14, 5-10) never got closer than seven points, the final time at 78-71 with 52 seconds left.
McNeil was dominant in the contest, scoring 24 points (on 11 of 16 shooting) and grabbing 13 rebounds. Williams added 20 points and seven boards, while Roberts notched 18 points and dished out eight assists. Former Millbrook High School standout Trammel Anthony notched 10 points and eight rebounds. The Hornets shot 51 percent (34 of 67) for the contest.
Liam Caswell (20), Shod Smith (17), Hatter (17) and Alec Topper (16) scored in double figures for the Eagles.
Women's basketball SU 85, Va. Wesleyan 55
WINCHESTER — Trailing 18-13 after one quarter, Shenandoah University outscored Virginia Wesleyan by 29 points in the middle two quarters to roll to an easy ODAC win on Wednesday at the Wilkins Center.
SU (18-5, 12-5) rebounded from the opening period by holding the Marlins (3-21, 0-17) to 1-for-15 shooting in the second quarter. The Hornets piled up a 20-6 edge to take a 33-24 halftime lead. They poured it on in the third period by outscoring Virginia Wesleyan 27-12 to take a 60-36 lead.
Olivia Weinel and Sierra St. Cyr had 16 points each for to lead the Hornets. SU had 15 different players score at least two points.
College baseball: SU’s House earns honor
MINNEAPOLIS — Shenandoah University senior pitcher Matt House has been named to the D3baseball.com Team of the Week for Week 1 in selections announced Tuesday.
House, a reliever and an Ashburn native, saved both ends of the No. 22 Hornets doubleheader sweep over Widener (Pa.) on Saturday afternoon at Bodie Grim Field in Jim Barnett Park.
In the Game 1 win, House came on with one out and runners on first and second. House got the first batter to foul out to first. A single up the middle scored a run and cut SU’s lead to 8-5, but House ended the game with a strikeout.led
In Game 2, House came on with a runner on first and got the final out of an 8-6 victory with a three-pitch strikeout.
This is his first weekly honor.
SU is back in action this weekend with a noon home doubleheader against Misericordia on Saturday. The Hornets are scheduled to play their first games at the renovated Bridgeforth Field in Jim Barnett Park.
College track: SU’s Measell earns ODAC AoW
FOREST — Shenandoah University sophomore Kaitlin Measell has been named Old Dominion Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week for indoor track & field in selections announced Tuesday.
Measell, who was first named ODAC Field Athlete of the Week one year ago this week, was seventh out of 33 people and tops among Division III competitors in the long jump on Saturday at the VMI Winter Classic.
Measell set a school record with her jump of 5.45 meters (17 feet, 10.75 inches) on her fifth of six attempts. Measell bested 10 NCAA Division I and six DII entrants
The jump placed Measell atop the ODAC standings and No. 30 in NCAA DIII heading into conference championship weekend.
Measell also was 26th in both the 60-meter (8.24 seconds) and 200-meter (27.30) dashes.
SU is next in action on Feb. 26-27 at the ODAC Championships.
