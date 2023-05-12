RICHMOND — Shenandoah University fought back from a loss earlier in the day to advance to the finals of the ODAC Baseball Tournament with a 5-3 victory against Roanoke on Friday.
The Hornets (38-6) will face Lynchburg (37-6), which defeated them 13-5, in Saturday’s championship series of the double elimination tournament. SU, the defending tournament champion, must defeat unbeaten Lynchburg in the 11 a.m. matchup at Pitts Field to force a decisive title game to follow.
The Hornets trailed Roanoke 2-1 entering the bottom of the seventh in the elimination game. Pinch-hitter Cameron Carrow drew a leadoff walk and raced to third on an errant pickoff attempt. With the infield in, Frankie Ritter singled to right to tie the score.
Colby Martin followed with a bunt single and Gavin Horning was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Ritter scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. Pearce Bucher and Haden Madagan each followed with a sacrifice fly to push the SU lead to 5-2.
After Roanoke scored a run in the eighth, Ritter had an infield single that gave him the ODAC career hits record of 273.
SU starter Michael Prosperi went five innings, allowing two hits, two runs (one earned) and four walks with two strikeouts. Matt House (1-0) followed with 2.2 innings of relief, allowing four hits and a run with one strikeout. Parker Farrington picked up his second save, allowing two hits with a strikeout in 1.1 scoreless innings of relief.
Ritter and Martin each had two of SU’s six hits. The Hornets also overcame three errors. Conner Butler had three hits, including a solo homer, and drove in two runs for Roanoke (28-17), which lost 11-2 against SU in their tournament opener. The third-seeded Maroons knocked off Randolph-Macon 10-3 earlier Friday.
No. 2 Shenandoah dropped into the loser’s bracket earlier Friday as top-seeded Lynchburg racked up 15 hits in the winner’s bracket clash. Leading 3-1, Lynchburg scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to take control.
The Hornets got as close as 8-3 with two runs in the fifth, but Lynchburg’s Carrson Atkins belted a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning to make it 11-3.
Horning (solo homer) and Ritter had two hits each for SU. Benton Jones and Eric Hiett had three hits apiece for Lynchburg, which also took advantage of six walks and three SU errors.
SU starter Jacob Faivre (3.1 innings, eight hits, seven runs) suffered his first loss in seven decisions.
Track & field: Wood girls second at Last Chance
WINCHESTER — The James Wood girls placed second out of 17 teams at the Millbrook Last Chance Invitational on Friday.
The Colonels scored 65 points to finish one behind Skyline's 66. Millbrook was fifth with 54 points, Clarke County was seventh with 50 and Handley and Sherando tied for 12th with 21.
Woodgrove won the boys' meet with 106.5 points, 30.5 more than runner-up Loudoun County (76). Millbrook was fifth with 55, Handley took sixth with 52, James Wood placed seventh with 40, Sherando was 11th with 21 and Clarke County took 12th with 15.5.
James Wood girls' leaders: 4x400, first, 4:11.05; 4x100, second, 51.71; Mackenzie Sine, shot put, third, 29-10.5; Olivia Boyce, 200, third, 27.61.
Millbrook girls' leaders: Jada Arrington, first, 400, 57.95, first, 200, 25.88; Savannah Florek, second, 400, 1:02.10; Kamora Talley, 100, third, 13.10.
Clarke County girls' leaders: Kaylah Danjczek, first, 100 hurdles, 17.46; Leah Kreeb, high jump, third, 4-10; 4x800, third, 11:35.96; 4x100, third, 52.30.
Handley girls' leader: Mason Rinker, discus, second, 90-6.
Sherando girls' leader: Eva Winston, 1,600, second, 5:15.09.
Millbrook boys' leaders: Javell Holmes, triple jump, first, 41-3.5; high jump, tied for first, 6-0; 4x100, second, 43.43; 4x400, second, 3:27.77.
Handley boys' leaders: Pierce Francis, first, 1,600, 4:31.48; Jaishaun Offutt, shot put, first, 46-11; Jordan Tobar, high jump, third, 5-10.
James Wood boys' leaders: Ethan Pratt-Perez, first, 800, 1:57.54; 4x400, first, 3:26.72; Eli Clark, 3,200, second, 9:44.43.
Sherando boys' leaders: Dylan McGraw, 1,600, second, 4:34.34.
Boys' soccer: Clarke County 4, Strasburg 1
STRASBURG — Clarke County improved to 14-0 overall and 12-0 in the Bull Run District with a win over Strasburg on Friday.
Clarke County leaders: Cal Beckett, Oakley Staples 1 goal, 1 assist each; Leo Morris, Jackson Ellis, 1 goal each; Ian Waldner 1 assist.
Baseball: Clarke County 13, Strasburg 3 (5)
BERRYVILLE — Senior Matthew Sipe pitched a five-inning complete game in his first start as a pitcher and allowed only two hits to lead Clarke County to a Bull Run District win over Strasburg on Friday.
Sipe did not allow an earned run, walked three batters, struck out five and also had two runs, a hit and walk for the Eagles (8-10, 6-8 district), who led 4-2 after one inning, 7-2 after two, 11-2 after three and closed the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Other Clarke County leaders: Hunter Norton 3-5 (two doubles), 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Aiden Wagner 1-3, 3 RBIs; Camden McCarty 1-2 (double), 2 RBIs, 2 walks; Theo Wood 1-2 (double), 2 runs, 2 walks; Wilson Taylor 1-3, 3 runs, RBI; Caden Fowler 1-2 (double), RBI, 2 walks; Quenton Slusher 2 RBIs, 2 walks.
Softball: Strasburg 3, Clarke County 0
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County was held to four hits in losing for the third straight time in a Bull Run District game with Strasburg on Friday.
Ava Mayhew struck out 10 batters and walked two in a complete game for the Rams, who scored all of their runs in the sixth inning against the Eagles (9-7, 8-4 district).
Clarke County leaders: Anna Hornbaker 2-3 (triple) and complete game, 3 runs (1 earned), 7 hits, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts in circle; Madison Edwards 1-3 (double); Courtney Paskel 2 walks; Courtney Paskel 1-2.
