WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University football schedule released Tuesday morning will feature six home games for the first time since the 2018 season.
The Hornets — who went 8-2 in 2022 to tie the program record for wins previously set in 2003 — will begin the year with three straight non-conference home games before playing their seven-game Old Dominion Athletic Conference schedule. SU went 5-2 to place third in the eight-team ODAC last season.
SU opens with Methodist at 1 p.m. on Sept. 2. The Hornets are off on Sept. 9. Maryville visits the Hornets at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16. On Sept. 23, SU will play Juniata for the first time in program history in a 7 p.m. game.
The Hornets open ODAC competition at 2 p.m. at Ferrum on Sept. 30.
SU will play its Homecoming contest at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 against Bridgewater. This year's Homecoming contest will be a 'Blue Out' for the Hornet fans in attendance.
Guilford and Randolph-Macon play host to SU for 1 p.m. games on Oct. 14 and 21, respectively.
SU will have its Hall of Fame weekend the last weekend of October. The Hornets host Averett at 1 p.m. on Oct. 28.
SU will play at 1 p.m. on Nov. 4 at Hampden-Sydney and close out the regular season at home with Washington & Lee on Nov. 11 in a 1 p.m. game.
The Hornets are one win away from the program's 100th victory since the return of football in 2000. Scott Yoder has 51 wins through 10 seasons as head coach of the Hornets.
Season tickets go on sale to the general public in the first week of July.
VBL: Winchester 12, Staunton 1 (7)
WINCHESTER — Milbrook graduate Chandler Ballenger drove in three runs and Garrett Gainey improved to 3-0 in his third start as the Winchester Royals beat Staunton in seven innings on Tuesday night in Valley Baseball League action at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Winchester (5-5) scored six runs in the first inning and added three in the third and three in the fourth as part of a 16-hit game against the Braves (3-7).
Ballenger went 2 for 4 with two runs and a walk. The Royals were also led by Jack Hay (4 for 4 with three runs); Joseph Despard (2 for 4 with two runs and a walk); Jancarlos Colon (2 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs); Charles Dean (3 for 4 with an RBI and a walk); Cade Hamiton (2 for 4 with an RBI and walk); and Tyler Cox (1-2 with two RBIs and three walks).
Gainey pitched five innings and allowed one earned run, five hits and two walks and struck out seven batters. Jake Andrews (two strikeouts) and Trevor Sharp (one) each pitched shutout, hitless innings.
On Monday night, Gainey was named the first Pitcher of the Week for the VBL. Week 1 consisted of an 11-day span due to the season starting on June 1. In that time the left-handed pitcher from Hartsville, S.C., made two starts and posted a 2-0 record with just one run allowed in 13 innings for a 0.69 ERA.
Gainey — who graduated from Liberty University this spring and will pitch for the University of South Carolina next year — allowed only eight hits and one walk while striking out 13 batters against Culpeper and Strasburg.
