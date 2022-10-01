VIRGINIA BEACH — Unbeaten Shenandoah University opened its ODAC field hockey season by trouncing Virginia Wesleyan 10-0 on Saturday.
The Hornets (10-0-0 overall) outshot the Marlins 33-0 and led 7-0 at the half.
Mairead Mckibbin, Kelsey Jones, Cassidy Morrison and Kate Robinson each scored two goals. Farren Winter added a goal and three assists. Lauren Tyre also scored, while Madison Short, Mckibbin and Morrison had one assist each.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Fauquier 0
WARRENTON — Millbrook bounced back from its first loss Tuesday to sweep Fauquier 29-27, 25-14, 25-16 in a Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball match on Friday.
The Pioneers, who defeated Fauquier 3-2 earlier in the season, improved to 11-1 overall, 6-1 in the district.
Millbrook leaders: Madison Koeller 30 assists, 7 kills, 6 aces, 5 blocks; Grace Behneke 10 kills, 8 digs; Ashley Roberts 8 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs.
James Wood 3, Kettle Run 0
NOKESVILLE — James Wood swept an opponent in three sets for the 10th time this season, defeating Kettle Run 25-22, 25-18, 25-17 in a Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball match on Thursday.
The Colonels are 12-0 (7-0 district).
James Wood leaders: Kennedy Spaid 8 kills; Ella Kelchner 7 solo blocks, 6 kills; Hannah McCullough 18 assists; Carsyn Vincent 17 digs.
Cross country: Atkinson wins meet
SALISBURY, Md. — Shenandoah University's Erin Atkinson captured the women's title to lead the Hornets to a second-place finish at the Don Cartcart Invitational at Salisbury University on Saturday.
Atkinson won the 6,000-meter event with a time of 22 minutes, 47.5 seconds. Madeline Lotts (23:35.2) was fourth as the Hornets totaled 52 points. Salisbury won the nine-team event with 38 points.
In men's 8K, SU (147) placed fourth in an 11-team event that was dominated by Salisbury (22). Elias McGhie (28:00.7) placed 22nd to pace the Hornets.
College volleyball: SU 3, Randolph 2
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University rallied to beat Randolph College 20-25, 25-14, 25-27, 25-22, 15-7 on Friday in an ODAC match.
Shenandoah (7-7, 3-2 ODAC) trailed, 2-1 after the WildCats (9-7, 1-4) were 27-25 winners in the third, but SU (7-7, 3-2) answered back in the fourth and fifth.
After giving up a 23-21 lead in the third, the Hornets (7-7, 3-2 ODAC) held off Randolph (9-7, 1-4) in the fourth to set before dominating the fifth set. SU jumped out to an 11-3 lead, with senior and James Wood grad Kate Poppo serving four straight points during the run in the fifth.
Jillian Warter led all players with 20 kills and had 14 digs. Poppo added 17 kills to go along with 14 digs and two aces. Brooke Wagner had 58 assists, Emma Thompson had 15 digs and Sherando grad Regan Minney adding 11.
Men's tennis: SU freshman takes title
FREDERICKSBURG — Freshman Dominick Suwak won Shenandoah University's first-ever ITA Southeast Regionals singles title by winning the B3 bracket on Saturday.
Suwak beat Haverford's Justin Minerva 8-5 in the title match.
Women's golf: SU fourth in tourney
FLEETWOOD, Pa. — Shenandoah University placed fourth among nine teams competing in the rain-shorted Golden Oaks tournament on Saturday.
The Hornets finished 104 strokes over par in the event, which was shortened to 27 holes. Host Alvernia won at 39-over. Isabelle Schultz (127) tied for 14th to pace SU.
Men's soccer: Roanoke 2, SU 1
WINCHESTER — Roanoke rallied to knock off Shenandoah University in an ODAC clash on Friday.
After a scoreless first half, Nathan Yared gave SU the lead by converting a penalty kick at the 59:11 mark. The Maroons (3-4-2, 1-2-1) squared it on a goal by Nathan Carey and won on Till Schumacher's tally with about seven minutes left.
Keeper Travis Jett had three saves for SU (2-4-3, 0-3-1).
Men's golf: SU freshman ties for sixth
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Shenandoah University freshman Dan Ailor shot a 3-under 69 on Sunday to tie for sixth overall in the Mason-Dixon Collegiate Classic hosted by Gettysburg and McDaniel.
The Hornets placed 16th among 21 teams with a two-day total of 617. Gettysburg (589) won by four strokes. Ailor finished with a two-day total of 146 (2-over par) to finish in a four-way tie for sixth. McDaniel's Ryan McGarry (3-under 141) was the only player to finish under par.
Bills rally to knock off Ravens
BALTIMORE — Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal on the game's final play, and Josh Allen rallied the Buffalo Bills from a 17-point deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Sunday.
With the score tied at 20 in the final quarter, the Ravens (2-2) had second down from the Buffalo 1-yard line. Two straight runs failed to reach the end zone, and Baltimore decided to go for it on fourth down from the 2.
Lamar Jackson had to scramble a bit, then threw a pass into the end zone that was intercepted by Jordan Poyer for a touchback with 4:09 remaining — a disastrous result for the Ravens because it meant the Bills (3-1) weren't pinned deep like they would have been following an incompletion.
From there, Allen calmly guided Buffalo into field goal range, capping his team's comeback from a 20-3 deficit late in the second quarter. Allen threw for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Jackson passed for 144 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
O's top Yanks, shut down Judge
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge won’t break the American League home run record at Yankee Stadium, remaining at 61 as New York headed on the road for its final four regular-season games after a loss to Baltimore.
Judge struck out three times and walked once, disappointing a crowd of 44,332 that watched the Yankees regular-season home finale.
Trying to become the first Triple Crown winner since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012, Judge tops the AL with 130 RBIs. His batting average fell to .311, four points behind league leader Luis Arraez of Minnesota.
Baltimore (82-77) guaranteed its first winning season since 2016.
