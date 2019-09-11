FREDERICK, Md. — Taylor Hayes had a hat trick as Shenandoah University cruised to a 7-0 field hockey romp over winless Hood College on Wednesday.
Hayes scored two goals in the first period as the Hornets (3-1) raced out to a 4-0 lead.
Megan Stevens, Kelsey Jones, Jessica Donovan and Amanda Hensen also scored for SU, which outshot Hood (0-4) by a whopping 40-0 margin.
GOLF
James Wood 169, Culpeper 203
CULPEPER — James Wood cruised to an easy Class 4 Northwestern District victory against Culpeper County on the front nine at Culpeper Country Club on Wednesday.
Hunter Rowe was medalist for the Colonels, firing a 5-over 41.
James Wood: Rowe 41, Ethan Russell 42, Luke Davis 42, Carson Baker 44.
BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY
Sherando wins five-team meet
WARRENTON — Led by individual champion James Harris, Sherando scored nearly half as many points as anyone else to win a five-team meet on Tuesday at Fauquier. The Warriors scored 24 points and Handley was second with 47. Scores were not provided for Fauquier, Liberty or Highland.
Sherando: 1. Harris 18:48, 4. Ty Waits 19:54, 5. Jonathan Gates 20:00, 6. Luke Waits 20:01, 8. Ben Freilich 20:14.
Handley: 2. Grayson Westfall 19:12, 3. Bennett Cupps 19:32, 12. Ryan Stickley 20:41, 14. Ben Babb 20:49, 16. Max Ware 21:11.
GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY
Sherando wins five-team meet
WARRENTON — Sherando scored 28 points to win by 26 points in a five-team meet with Handley (54 points), Fauquier, Liberty and Highland on Tuesday at Fauquier High School.
Sherando: 2. Molly Robinson 22:55, 4. Eva Winston 23:04, 5. Karli Brown 23:14, 6. Ryleigh Combs 23:15, 11. Lea Aufdenberg 24:07.
Handley: 7. Kendall Felix 23:22, 8. Jordan Lill 23:23, 9. Sarah Roberson 23:23, 14. Mikalya Freimuth 24:23, 16. Sally Sydnor 24:42.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Bridgewater 3, Shenandoah 0
WINCHESTER— Shenandoah University dropped its ODAC opener, falling 25-22, 25-14, 25-4 to Bridgewater on Wednesday at the Wilkins Center.
Former James Wood standout Kait Poppo led the Hornets (2-6) with 11 digs and two aces. Emily Cheatwood had six kills, while Brooke Wagner and former James Wood standout Megan Hillyard added 12 and 10 assists, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.