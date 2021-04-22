WINCHESTER — BayLee Jenkins’ two-run homer capped a three-run first inning as Shenandoah University rolled 10-2 in the second game to sweep an ODAC softball doubleheader against Eastern Mennonite on Thursday.
The Hornets (7-17, 4-14 ODAC) pounded out 14 hits in the second contest, which was halted in the bottom of the sixth by the mercy rule.
Allie Schey had three hits to lead the attack. Tiffany Bower, whose two-run single capped the three-run sixth, and Jenkins each had two hits and drove in three. Taylor Glover also had two hits.
Kayla Stephenson (5-6) allowed eight hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with three strikeouts.
The Hornets pulled out the opener 6-5. Trailing 5-4 in the fourth, SU scored twice. Allie Schey drove in the tying run with a single and raced home on Sammy Amateau’s RBI double.
Morgan Henley pitched 3.1 innings of scoreless relief to get the win against the Royals (2-22, 0-18). Henley (1-2) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two. Amateau and Henley had two hits apiece.
Millbrook takes golf win over Sherando
FRONT ROYAL — Will Croyle earned medalist honors with a 41 to lead Millbrook to a 179-191 victory over Sherando in a Frederick County golf matchup on Thursday at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
Other Millbrook scorers: Nick Gressley 44, Jack Hersey 47, Jakob Villasista 47.
Sherando scorers: Kadin Kasuboski 45, Harrison Burrell 47, Elijah Ralls 48, Josh Call and Landon Rohani 51.
Clarke girls’ tennis splits pair of matches
STRASBURG — Clarke County opened its season with a 6-3 Bull Run District win over Strasburg on Wednesday.
The Eagles fell 8-1 against Page County on Thursday with Mary Simmons winning 10-2 at No. 5 singles.
Clarke vs. Strasburg singles winners: 2. Victoria Heflin 10-8; 3. Kendra Mickle 10-1; 5. Makenna Scaia 10-8; 6. Sarah French 10-1.
Clarke doubles winners: 2. Mickle/French 10-8; 3. Scaia/Simmons 10-8.
Handley’s Patel leads way at girls’ golf qualifier
FRONT ROYAL — Handley’s Mahi Patel placed 28th out of 35 golfers with a score of 106 to lead five local golfers at the Zone 4B qualifier at Bowling Green Golf Club for the Virginia High School League girls’ state golf tournament.
Patel was followed locally by Millbrook’s Chloe Owings (110), Emma Gressley (111) and Molly Deegan (113) and Handley’s Ashley Truban (114).
The top 15 percent of the field advanced to Monday’s state tournament at Heritage Oaks in Harrisonburg, so the top six golfers advanced. Each shot 77 or better. Freedom’s Shelly Bajpai won by two strokes with a 73.
Rosenberry, Simonelli shining for Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech pitchers Ivy Rosenberry (softball, James Wood graduate) and Anthony Simonelli (baseball, Millbrook graduate) continued their strong seasons on Saturday for their respective programs, which are each ranked 15th nationally.
A freshman, Rosenberry had a no-hitter through 4.1 innings in a 4-3 win in the first game of a home doubleheader with Georgia Tech. Rosenberry pitched a seven-inning complete game in which she allowed three earned runs, five hits, two walks and struck out four batters to improve to 6-3.
In 41 innings across nine appearances (eight starts), Rosenberry has a 3.07 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, .252 batting average against, 23 strikeouts, three walks and four complete games.
Virginia Tech (28-7, 19-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) is next in action at 6 p.m. today at home against Notre Dame.
A junior, Simonelli pitched six shutout innings in a 7-0 home win over Georgia Tech. Simonelli allowed two hits, two walks and struck out six batters to improve to 4-0.
In 36.1 innings over seven starts, Simonelli has a 3.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, .178 batting average against, 40 strikeouts and 16 walks.
The Hokies are next in action at 6:30 p.m. today against North Carolina State.
