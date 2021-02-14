WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University earned its first-ever men’s wrestling dual match victory with a 28-21 win over Southern Virginia on Saturday night at the Wilkins Center.
Shenandoah (1-2) only lost one contested match in taking out the Knights (0-3).
The Hornets started with an 18-0 deficit because of forfeits at 125, 133 and 141 pounds. SU went 6-1 in the remaining seven matches.
Those who won matches for SU were David Smith (5-4 at 149); Patrick Coffron (pin in 16 seconds at 157 in his first match of the season); Jalen Cornelius (forfeit at 165); Dylan Weaver (19-10 major decision at 184); Derek Liddle (10-3 decision at 197); and Elijah Mosley (forfeit at 285).
SU women’s basketball wins again in ODAC
LYNCHBURG — The Shenandoah University women’s basketball team took home its second straight Old Dominion Athletic Conference win with a 62-47 victory at Randolph College on Sunday afternoon.
The Hornets (3-3, 2-2 ODAC) led most of the game against the WildCats (1-4, 1-4). SU led 18-12 after the first quarter, 39-19 at halftime and 50-33 after three quarters. The Hornets led by as much as 23 in the fourth quarter.
The Hornets shot 25 of 65 (39 percent) from the field and were 10 for 14 from the free throw line.
Ragan Johnson led the way for the Hornets with 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Sarah Sondrol added 12 points and two steals, Olivia Weinel had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Sierra St. Cyr had 10 points, five assists and four steals. Freshman Kayla Maxson had a season-high nine points.
SU men’s basketball falls to 0-5
WINCHESTER — Ferrum College eliminated a one-point halftime deficit in a 78-70 ODAC men’s basketball victory over Shenandoah University on Saturday afternoon at the Wilkins Center.
Ferrum (5-3, 4-2 ODAC) drained 15 3-pointers on 39 attempts on its way to beating the Hornets (0-5, 0-5). The Panthers made 25 of 66 shots (37.9 percent) overall.
SU and the Panthers traded the lead seven times and were tied on five occasions in the first half with Shenandoah taking a 35-34 advantage into halftime
Ferrum led most of the second half, but SU trailed by just two at 65-63 on an Avery White free throw with 5:51 left. The Panthers went on a 6-0 run and hit 10 of their final 12 free throws to close out SU.
Zach Garrett led SU with 20 points. Andres Frye added 18 points and Jaylen Williams had 14.
Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 20 points for Ferrum.
SU shot 44 percent (26 of 59, including 8 of 26 on 3-pointers) and held a 43-36 rebounding advantage.
SU has 17 top 8 finishes at VMI track meet
LEXINGTON — The Shenandoah University men’s and women’s track & field teams combined to break four school records and record 17 top-8 finishes at the Virginia Military Institute Winter Classic on Friday and Saturday.
In the team’s final meet of the season, on Saturday, Tyler McCarthy and John Kindig set school records for the men. McCarthy placed fourth in the 3,000 meters with a time of 8:53.70 and Kindig had a 15.96-meter toss in the weight throw to place fifth.
The Hornets were also led by Elias McGhie (fifth in 1:59.54) and Jeremy Allinger (eighth in 2:02.18) in the 800, Sherando graduate Kyle Holliday (sixth in the 60 hurdles, 8.83) and Andre Jackson (seventh in the 60, 7.03).
The SU women were led on Saturday by Emma Nicely (second in the 800, 2:46.48), Kaitlin Measell (fourth in the triple jump, 5.34 meters); Kiara Felston (12.22 meters) and Jamie Ryan (11.88), who were fourth and sixth, respectively, in the weight throw; and Erin Atkinson, who was seventh in the 3,000 (11:15.77).
On Friday for the SU men, McGhie (school-record 2:36.86), Allinger (2:37.784) and McCarthy (2:37.788) placed second through fourth, respectively, in the 1,000. Wyatt Schannauer placed seventh in the shot put (13.68 meters).
For the women, Atkinson and Rebecca Doran finished fifth in the 1,000 (3:25.59) and 5,000 (18;54.05), respectively. Hannah Hale placed sixth in the 1,000 (3:27.07). Kaitlin Measell set a school record in the long jump with a mark of 5.34 meters (17 feet, 6.25 inches) to place eighth.
