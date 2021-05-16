BRIDGEWATER — The Sherando baseball team scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning to emerge with a 5-3 win over Turner Ashby in non-district action on Saturday.
The Knights scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh against Drew Franchok (6.1 innings, two runs, both earned, one hit, five walks, four strikeouts) and winning pitcher James Harris (1.2 innings, one earned run, two hits, one walk, two strikeouts) to force an eighth inning.
Franchok (two RBIs) brought in the winning runs in the eighth with a one-out, based loaded grounder that scored Terrell Roberts (1-3, RBI) and Harris (1-2, two runs), who was able to come home as a result of an error by the catcher on the throw to the plate.
Harris retired Turner Ashby in order in the bottom of the eighth for Sherando (4-4).
Sherando leaders: Cole Armel 2-4, double, run; Parker Clendenen 2-4, run.
Clarke’s five-run fifth keys baseball victory
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County baseball team scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 7-7 tie, and Clarke went on to a 12-9 Bull Run District win over East Rockingham on Friday night.
Clarke (3-2) scored four runs in the first, East Rockingham scored four in third, Clarke scored three in the fourth for a 7-4 lead, then East Rockingham tied the game with three runs in the fifth. Clarke had 15 hits.
Clarke County leaders: Jonah Cochran (three RBIs, two-run home run in first inning); Luke Lyman (2-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs); Dagan Kitner (3 for 4, 2 RBIs); Owen Garber (2-3, RBI); Brody Caton (1-3, 2 runs, RBI).
Sherando softball swept by Washington
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — The Sherando softball team was swept by Washington, W.Va., in a non-district doubleheader on Saturday by the scores of 6-0 and 5-3.
The Warriors (5-3) were no-hit in the first game by Maddy Ruffner. Ruffner struck out 18 batters and allowed just one walk to Haylie Catlett.
In Game 2, Sherando scored twice in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead against Carly Crowder, but the Patriots scored three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh against relief pitcher Olivia Cabazolo. Washington had eight hits to the Warriors’ seven.
Sherando Game 2 leaders: Meghan Harris 2-4, triple, RBI; Makayla Campbell 2-3, 2 doubles; Santanna Puller 5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 1 walk 3 strikeouts; scored 2 runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.