WINCHESTER — Sherando beat James Wood 59-41 for its ninth straight win on boys' basketball action on Friday night at Frederick County Middle School.
The Warriors are 14-6 (9-1 district) and James Wood is 1-14 (1-9).
Sherando leaders: Zachary Symons 15 points; Amari Williams, Cody Crittenden, Kellen Tyson 9 points each.
Girls' basketball: Millbrook 63, Handley 25
WINCHESTER — Millbrook remained unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District play with a romp against Handley at Casey Gymnasium on Friday.
The Pioneers (17-2, 9-0) led 37-8 at the half and 49-17 after three quarters against the Judges (1-19, 0-10).
Leaders: Millbrook: Kennedi Rooks 23 points; Hannah Stephanites 16 points. Handley: Laura Hogan 11 points; Emeryce Worrell 8 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.