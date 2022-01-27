STEPHENS CITY — Sherando had five players score in double figures as the Warriors trounced Fauquier 73-46 in Class 4 Northwestern District boys' basketball action on Thursday.
Sherando improved to 12-6, 7-1.
Sherando leaders: Zach Symons 15 points; Lazare Adingono 13 points; Cody Crittenden, Kellen Tyson and Andrew Bay with 11 points each.
Loudoun Valley 68, Millbrook 53
WINCHESTER — Loudoun Valley defeated Millbrook to complete a season sweep on Thursday.
The Pioneers are 8-7.
Millbrook leaders: Tyler Seminaro 15 points; William Croyle, Detric Brown 8 points each.
Handley 50, Kettle Run 42
NOKESVILLE — Handley stayed on top of Kettle Run throughout a Class 4 Northwestern District win on Thursday.
The Judges (7-8, 4-3) led 15-10 after one quarter, 31-23 at the half and 40-36 after three quarters.
Handley leaders: Jacob Duffy 17 points (3 3-pointers), 10 rebounds; Emerson Fusco 10 points, 4 assists; Tavon Long 7 points, 4 assist, 5 steals; Isaiah Lavette 7 points, 2 blocks.
Girls' basketball: Sherando 47, Fauquier 34
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando rallied from a 13-3 deficit after one quarter to beat Class 4 Northwestern District foe Fauquier and win its eighth straight game.
The Warriors (16-2, 8-0 district) cut their deficit to 19-14 at the half, then took control by outscoring Fauquier 18-6 in the third quarter for a 32-25 lead.
Sherando leaders: Jaiden Polston 16 points; Grace Burke 15 points; Ella Carlson 9 points.
Loudoun Valley 61, Millbrook 55
PURCELLVILLE — Loudoun Valley beat Millbrook to earn a season split of their season series in non-district action on Thursday.
The Pioneers (13-2) trailed 19-14 after one quarter, 29-24 at the half and 38-36 after three quarters.
Millbrook leaders: Kennedi Rooks 17 points; Avery O'Roke, Hannah Stephanites 15 points each.
Kettle Run 56, Handley 36
WINCHESTER — Kettle Run jumped out to a 30-16 halftime lead en route to a Class 4 Northwestern District win on Thursday.
The Judges are 1-16 overall and 0-7 in the district.
Handley leaders: Emeryce Worrell 13 points; Laura Hogan 12 points; Hannah Yerkie 6 points.
