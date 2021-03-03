STEPHENS CITY — Led by senior James Harris, the Sherando boys’ cross country team had the top three finishers and four of the top five on Wednesday to win a four-team home meet, which also involved Millbrook.
Only Culpeper County (15 points) had the required five runners in the 3.1-mile race to earn a team score on the girls’ side. Skyline’s Ava Bordner won with a time of 20:54.80.
Boys’ team scores: 1. Sherando 18; 2. Culpeper County 54; 3. Skyline 54 (Culpeper had a faster No. 6 runner).
Boys’ individuals — Sherando: 1. Harris 18:07.69; 2. Ben Freilich 18:52.95; 3. Connor Sanders 19:38.63; 5. Dylan McGraw 20:13.60; 10. Eric Sheetz 21:07.31. Millbrook: 4. Wyatt Hambrick 20:10.11; 7. Trevor Lloyd 20:38.51.
Girls’ individuals — Sherando: 2. Eva Winston 21:18.95; 3. Emma Ahrens 21:32.35; 7. Emily Fisher 26:09.98; Millbrook: 5. Angela Dojcak 22:55.09; 6. Rebecca Edlich 24:01.83.
Wood girls' basketball wins in Silver's debut
WINCHESTER — Gabby Valentinetti recorded 25 points and five steals to lead the James Wood girls' basketball team to a 52-33 win over Washington (W.Va.) in Sanford Silver's head coaching debut for the Colonels on Wednesday night.
James Wood broke out in the second half after the game was tied 2-2 after one quarter and was 20-17 in the Colonels' favor at halftime. James Wood opened up a 39-24 lead with a 19-7 scoring edge in the third quarter.
James Wood leaders: Brooklyn Crate 14 points, 6 rebounds; Ellie Nichols 12 rebounds; Aubrey Grove 10 rebounds; Emma Bursey 8 points.
Millbrook, James Wood wrestling go 0-2 in opening event
WINCHESTER — Millbrook and James Wood each lost duals to West Virginia schools Musselman and Spring Mills in their season-opening dual matches on Wednesday at Millbrook's Casey Gymnasium.
The Pioneers fell 52-27 to Musselman and 72-12 to Spring Mills while James Wood lost 51-15 to Spring Mills and 48-21 to Musselman.
Leaders — Millbrook: Jack Winans (2 falls at 220); Fernando Martinez (120), Matthew Topham (132), Jett Helmut (285) falls vs. Musselman; Elliott Rivera (106, 11-10 overtime win vs. Musselman); Landon Anderson (285, fall vs. Spring Mills). James Wood: Chris Nuss (2 falls at 152); Marshall Juergens (113, 1-1, pin vs. Musselman); Tristen Jenkins (132, 1-1, decision vs. Musselman); Aidan Barton (138, 1-1, pin vs. Spring Mills); Ronan Solosky (220, 1-1, pin vs. Musselman); Jack Thompson (285, 1-1, pin vs. Spring Mills).
Clarke volleyball wins in Layton’s debut
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County volleyball team swept Bull Run District rival Page County 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-14) on Tuesday in its season opener, which also marked the debut of new head coach Skyler Layton.
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 18 kills, 6 blocks; Abby Peace 15 kills; Alyssa Hoggatt 25 assists.
Pencile’s hat trick fuels SU women to soccer romp
WINCHESTER — Maiya Pencile netted a natural hat trick as Shenandoah University rolled to a 4-1 ODAC women’s soccer victory over Randolph-Macon on Wednesday afternoon.
Abby Alexa gave the Hornets (2-0, 2-0 ODAC) a 1-0 lead and 16:14 into the contest and then Pencile took over from there. Pencile corralled a pair of loose balls and scored at the 27:24 and 31:39 marks as SU grabbed a 3-0 halftime lead. She completed the natural hat trick (three straight goals without someone else scoring) by converting an excellent pass from Alexa at the 55:27 mark in the second half.
Maddie Bauman then scored the lone goal for the Yellow Jackets (0-1, 0-1 ODAC) at 56:50.
Natalie Jacobs notched two saves for the Hornets, who held a 13-11 edge in shots and a 6-3 margin in shots on goal.
SU next plays at 1 p.m. Sunday at Roanoke College.
