FRONT ROYAL — Sherando dropped a tight non-district golf match on Thursday, falling 187-190 against Central at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
Kadin Kasuboski and Isaiah Doeden each shot 46 to lead the Warriors on the par-36 White Nine. Central’s William Gochenour earned medalist honors with a 41.
Other Sherando scores: Josh Call 48, Charles Lease 50.
Other Central scores: Luke Williams 47, Nathan Eye 49, Ethan Hoover 50.
Volleyball: Clarke County 3, Warren County 1
FRONT ROYAL — Clarke County rallied after dropping the first set to beat Warren County in non-district action on Thursday by the scores of 18-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-20. The Eagles are 2-0.
Clarke County leaders: Allie Lynch 19 assists; Abigail Peace 11 kills, 2 blocks; Kacie Turner 2 aces; Bella Stem, Keira Rohrbach 2 blocks each.
Loudoun County 3, James Wood 0
LEESBURG — James Wood lost its season opener to nine-time defending state champion Loudoun County in non-district action by the scores of 25-13, 25-15, 25-14 on Tuesday.
James Wood leaders: Carsyn Vincent 16 digs; Melia Burch 4 kills; Lexi Taylor 4 blocks; Katey Matthews 6 assists.
SU men’s soccer picked 11th
WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University men’s soccer team is the preseason No. 11 selection of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference coaches in poll results released Thursday.
Shenandoah, preparing for its third season under Zack MacDougall’s direction, has 23 points in the 12-team poll. Eastern Mennonite (13 points) is the only team behind SU.
Washington & Lee, which finished the pandemic-shortened 2021 spring season with a 5-0-1 league mark, grabbed seven first-place votes and 116 points to top the poll. The Generals finished five points in front of defending champion Lynchburg (111 points, three first-place votes). Roanoke (third, 98 points) and Hampden-Sydney (fourth, 95 points) each have a first-place vote.
Voting was done on an 11-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own teams in the poll.Shenandoah opens its season on Wednesday at Mount Aloysius.
SU women’s XC ranked 9th in region
NEW ORLEANS — The Shenandoah University women’s cross country team is ranked ninth in the USTFCCCA South Region rankings.
SU, which missed the entire 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is one of four ODAC teams in the preseason top 10. Washington & Lee is second, Lynchburg third, and Bridgewater seventh in the poll.
Emory (Ga.) is ranked first in the South Region.
SU opens its season on Sept. 4 at Salisbury University.
