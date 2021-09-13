FRONT ROYAL — Sherando dropped a Class 4 Northwestern District golf dual 176-184 against Fauquier on Monday at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
The Warriors’ Kadin Kasuboski and the Falcons’ Tayte Mills shared medalist honors with 4-over rounds of 40.
Other Sherando scorers: Josh Call 45, Jackson Hepner 47, Sophia Straightiff 52.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Jefferson 0
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — Millbrook improved 6-0 by defeating Jefferson (W.Va.) by the scores of 25-11, 25-15, 25-11 on Monday.
Autumn Stroop led the Pioneers with 12 digs. The senior libero announced her verbal commitment to NCAA Division I Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to play beach volleyball on Monday.
Other Millbrook leaders: Madelyn White 14 kills, 10 digs; Ariel Helmick 11 kills, 9 digs; Amanda Dalton 6 kills; Madison Koeller 35 assists.
Clarke County 3, Page County 0
SHENANDOAH — Clarke County snapped a two-match losing streak and earned its first Bull Run District win of the season by beating Page County by the scores of 25-14, 33-31, 25-23. The Eagles are 4-2 (2-1 district).
Clarke County leaders: Allie Lynch 25 assists; Abigail Peace 11 kills, 6 blocks; Bella Stem 12 kills; Keira Rohrbach 4 blocks.
