Sherando senior linebacker Payne Bauer was named the Region 4C Co-Defensive Player of the Year in football selections released on Tuesday.
Bauer shares the honor with Tuscarora junior defensive lineman Matei Fitz.
A unanimous selection, Bauer was one of five Sherando players who were picked for the first team. Joining him from the Warriors are junior offensive lineman Keith Gouveia, senior running back Darius Lane, junior kicker Jack Hendren and senior Jabril Hayes, who was selected at three positions — kick returner (unanimous), defensive back and punt returner.
Millbrook had four players selected to the first team — senior running back Gavin Evosirch, senior wide receiver Jordan Jackson, senior defensive lineman Tyler Duckstein and junior defensive back Aidan Haines.
There were five area players on offense and four on defense who made the second team.
Handley selections are senior Malachi Imoh (the quarterback was named offensive all-purpose), sophomore defensive end Stephen Daley and senior linebacker Quinton Newman; Sherando: Hayes at wide receiver and senior defensive end Skylar Taylor-Goode; Millbrook: senior quarterback Kaden Buza and Duckstein (offensive line); James Wood: senior running back Sam Adkins and junior punter Chris Garcia.
The Region 4C Offensive Player of the Year is Broad Run quarterback Mitch Griffis and the Coach of the Year is Tuscarora’s Brandon Wheelbarger.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
James Wood 60, Culpeper County 38
WINCHESTER — James Wood won its second straight game by beating Culpeper County in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday at Shirley Gymnasium.
James Wood (3-2, 2-1 district) led 14-5 after the first quarter, with Jerome McCarthy scoring seven points. The Colonels opened up a 35-19 lead at the half with Jackson Lynch laying in a Jaden Ashby pass at the buzzer. James Wood led 48-32 after three quarters.
James Wood leaders: Jerome McCarthy 12 points; Steven Brown 9 points, 6 rebounds; Jackson Lynch 8 points.
Strasburg 56, Clarke County 48
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County lost to Strasburg in its Bull Run District opener on Tuesday. The Eagles (2-4) led 28-22 at the half.
Clarke County leaders: Trey Trenary 11 points, 4 rebounds; Daniel Jones 8 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists; Jacob Weddle 8 points, 5 assists.
Millbrook 61, Liberty 60
BEALETON — Millbrook stayed unbeaten in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a win over Liberty on Tuesday. The Pioneers are 3-4 (2-0 district).
Millbrook leaders: Julien Hagerman 21 points, Tyson Stewart 11 points, Ben Oates 10 points, 6 rebounds.
Sherando 66, Fauquier 56
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando won its first Class 4 Northwestern District game by building up a 50-29 lead after three quarters. The Warriors are 2-4 (1-2 district).
Sherando leaders: Cole Armel 18 points, Zach Symons 15 points; Keli Lawson 11 points; Dylan Rodeffer 10 points; Adrian Myers 10 points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Sherando 40, Fauquier 36
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando outscored Fauquier 27-18 in the first half and went on to a Class 4 Northwestern District win on Tuesday that snapped a four-game losing streak. The Warriors (3-4, 1-2 district) led 31-24 after three quarters.
Sherando leaders: Grace Burke 18 points (6 3-pointers), Haley Mack 6 points.
James Wood 45, Culpeper County 33
CULPEPER — Brynna Nesselrodt scored 15 points to lead James Wood to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Culpeper County on Tuesday. The Colonels are 4-1 (3-0 district).
James Wood leaders: Makayla Firebaugh 10 points; Brooklyn Crate 9 points.
Millbrook 70, Liberty 27
WINCHESTER — Millbrook jumped out to a 29-4 lead after one quarter and went on to defeat Liberty in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Tuesday. The Pioneers — who led 45-11 at the half and 59-19 after three quarters — are 7-0 (2-0 district).
Millbrook leaders: Ali Hauck 22 points, Avery O’Roke 19 points, Jenna McClung 8 points, Emily Magee 7 points, Mallory Taylor 6 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.