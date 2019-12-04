FRONT ROYAL — The Sherando girls’ basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 52-45 win over Skyline on Wednesday.
The Warriors led 13-10 after one quarter, 28-22 at the half and 36-29 after three quarters.
Sherando leaders: Isabel Hall 15 points; Haley Mack 13 points; Grace Burke 10 points, Kelsey Pendich 8 points.
Sherando 53, Central 37
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando rallied from a 14-9 deficit after one quarter and a 28-27 deficit at halftime to win in Brooklyn Wilson’s head coaching debut on Tuesday.
The Warriors led 40-35 after three quarters and outscored the Falcons 13-0 in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.
Leaders — Sherando: Isabel Hall 21 points; Grace Burke 13 points. Central: Maria Marston 17 points.
Handley 47, Kettle Run 39
WINCHESTER — Randolph Martin won his debut as Handley's coach as the Judges defeated Kettle Run in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Wednesday.
Handley leaders: Laura Hogan 13 points; Jadyn Washington 10 points; Ameerah Evans 10 points; Tierney Finley 9 points.
Middleburg 47, SVCA 32
STEPHENS CITY — Shenandoah Valley Christian Athletics (1-1) lost to Middleburg on Tuesday. Frederick led 29-20 at the half.
SVCA leader: Gabby Valentinetti 13 points, 4 blocks.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Handley 68, Kettle Run 44
NOKESVILLE — Demitri Gardner scored 16 points as Handley opened its season with a romp against Kettle Run in Class 4 Northwestern District play on Wednesday.
Handley leaders: Ethan Schwantes 13 points; Nick Hott 11 points; Kemani Curry 9 points.
Central 57, Sherando 54
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando led 52-46 but was outscored 11-2 in the final 3:29 of the game in losing its season opener to Central on Tuesday.
The Warriors’ Zachary Symons missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds. Central 6-foot-8 junior center Dominic Strother scored his team’s last nine points, including going 7 for 9 from the foul line in the last 2:09 of the game.
Leaders — Central: Dominic Strother, 21 points, 6 rebounds; Dylan Hamrick 20 points. Sherando: Cole Armel 21 points; Amari Williams 12 points.
SVCA 86, Frederick 65
STEPHENS CITY — Shenandoah Valley Christian Athletics beat Frederick Force to win its home opener on Tuesday. SVCA (1-1) led 40-29 at halftime and 66-53 after three quarters.
SVCA leaders: Anthony Burke 27 points; Josh Moutaleare 20 points.
Wednesday’s score: Skyline 60, Sherando 57. Warriors are 0-2.
BOYS’ TRACK & FIELD
Sherando wins Polar Bear meet
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando scored 80 points to win the four-team Class 4 Northwestern District Polar Bear meet on Wednesday at Arrowhead Stadium.
James Wood was second with 61 points, Handley was third with 26 and Millbrook was fourth with 21.
Event winners — Sherando: Shot put: William Fletcher, 43-6; 4x800: (Camden Palmer, Eric Sheetz, Jonathan Gates, Ben Freilich) 10:13.64; 55 hurdles: Eldon Agard 8.37; James Wood: High jump: Blake Sandy 5-9; 55: William Crowder 6.57; 1,000: Liam McDonald, 2:51.63; 4x200: (Mi’keguel Franklin, Logan Owens, Jack Serio, Crowder) 1:36.73; 300: Franklin, 40.27; Handley: 1,600: Bennett Cupps 4:59.23; Millbrook: 4x400: (Scott Montgomery, Giovanni Morris, Raphael Espinoza, Landon Baker) 3:58.33.
GIRLS’ TRACK & FIELD
Warriors capture district meet
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando scored 65 points to win a five-team Northwestern District Polar Bear meet on Wednesday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Millbrook was second with 48 points, and the Pioneers were followed by Handley (44) and James Wood and Warren County, which tied for fourth with 16 points.
Event winners — Sherando: 4x800: (Lea Aufenburg, Kaitlyn Boyden, Eva Winston, Molly Robinson) 12:18.16; 300: Samantha Gaylor 48.87; 1,000: Molly Robinson, 3:28.84. Millbrook: Shot put: Chloe Owings 27-5.5; 1,600: Becca Edlich 5:48.58; 4x400 (Sydney Bayne, Ellie Flower, Sarah Purdy, Edlich) 4:49.85. Handley: 55: Sofia Posadas 7.86; 4x200: (Mikayla Balio, Mary Mckay, Posadas, Brittnay Turner) 1:58.42; James Wood: High jump: Audrey Sandy 4-6.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Shenandoah 63, Goucher 55
BALTIMORE — Shenandoah raced out to a 16-7 lead after one quarter and cruised to a victory over Goucher College on Wednesday.
Jordan Sondrol had 18 points and six rebounds to pace the Hornets, who led 51-34 after three quarters. Olivia Weinel and Ragan Johnson added 12 each as SU (4-2) won for the fourth straight game.
The Hornets shot 46 percent (26 of 54) from the field and nailed 10 of 11 free throws.
Alayna McFadden had 17 points to pace Goucher (4-3).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Marymount 74, Shenandoah 56
WINCHESTER — A cold-shooting first-half brought an end to Shenandoah University’s three-game winning streak as Marymount triumphed Wednesday at the Wilkins Center.
The Hornets (3-3) made just 7 of 32 attempts (22 percent) in the opening 20 minutes as Marymount grabbed a 31-17 halftime lead. The Saints extended the margin as high as 24 points (45-21) and SU never cut the margin into single digits in the second half.
Christopher Chaney led SU with 10 points. Former Millbrook standout Chris Oates came off the bench to nail three 3-pointers for nine points.
Led by Steve Etienne’s 14 points, Marymount (6-2) had five players score eight or more points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.