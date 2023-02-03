WINCHESTER — The Sherando girls' basketball team will participate in a playoff for the Class 4 Northwestern District's automatic Region 4C tournament berth and No. 1 seed in the district tournament after beating Handley 60-31 on Friday.
The Warriors (18-2) finished the regular season tied for first place with Millbrook at 10-2 in the district as a result of the Pioneers' 53-32 loss to James Wood on Friday. Sherando and Millbrook — which split their two regular-season meetings — will compete in the tiebreaker game at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Handley.
Sherando was led on Friday by senior Grace Burke, who scored a game-high 18 points and reached 1,000 career points on her final basket, a 3-pointer with 47 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The area's leader in 3-point shots with 74 connected on three 3-pointers on Friday. Burke also added two assists.
The Warriors scored the first nine points against Handley (8-14, 4-8 district) and led 15-9 after one quarter, 30-18 at the half and 47-24 after three quarters.
The Judges will be the No. 5 seed for the district tournament and will travel to No. 4 Kettle Run on Feb. 10 for a first round game.
Other leaders: Sherando: Jaiden Polston 15 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocks; Josie Willett 8 points, 2 steals; Aliza Murray 6 points, 2 steals; Asia Williams 5 points, 3 steals, 2 assists; Paige McKee 6 rebounds. Handley: Laura Hogan 15 points; Olivia Jett 7 points.
Clarke County 65, Mountain View 41
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County outscored Mountain View 40-19 in the second half to win in Bull Run District action on Friday.
The Eagles (17-3, 12-2 district) led 14-12 after one quarter, 25-22 at the half and 45-31 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Keira Rohrbach 19 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals; Kaiya Williams 15 points, 2 assists; Hailey Evans 11 points, 4 steals; Alainah McKavish 7 points, 4 steals, 2 assists.
Boys' basketball: Millbrook 68, James Wood 60
WINCHESTER — Millbrook outscored James Wood 27-16 in the fourth quarter to earn a Class 4 Northwestern District win on Friday at Admiral Byrd Middle School.
The Pioneers (11-11, 8-4 district) trailed 13-11 after one quarter, 29-27 at the half and 44-41 after three quarters against the Colonels (10-11, 5-7).
Millbrook will be the No. 3 seed for the district tournament and will host either Fauquier or Liberty in the first round on Feb. 10. James Wood will be either the No. 4 or No. 5 seed and will play Kettle Run at a location to be determined on Thursday or Friday.
Leaders: Millbrook: Tyler Seminaro 19 points; Detric Brown, Chase Ford 12 points each; Darius Banks 9 points each. James Wood: Ashton Kees 16 points; Kemper Omps, Chris Morrison 12 points each; Jared Neal, Brandon Waters 8 points each.
Clarke County 66, Mountain View 38
QUICKSBURG — Clarke County outscored Mountain View 24-7 in the third quarter and went on to its fifth straight win on Friday in a Bull Run District game.
The Eagles (13-7, 11-3 district) led 14-5 at the half, 27-24 at halftime and 51-31 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Will Booker 17 points, 8 rebounds; Louie Marino 17 points, 4 assists, 5 steals; Moses Day 14 points; Tanner Sipe 6 points, 4 rebounds; Nate Thompson 5 points, 9 rebounds; Michael Kerr-Hobert 5 points, 8 assists, 4 steals.
College indoor track: SU wins six events at NYU
NEW YORK — The Shenandoah University men won four events and the women won two as part of combined 24 top-10 finishes on Friday at the NYC Division III Invitational at New York University.
For the men, junior William Crowder recorded a time of 6.89 seconds in the 60-meter finals to win that event after leading the way in the preliminary heats with a 6.96. Miles Moore topped a field of 66 people in the 200 to win with a 21.80. Graduate student Tucker Kindig had an 18.85-meter toss on his fourth attempt in the weight throw to win that event by more than one meter. Elijah West won the long jump with a mark of 6.60.
In the 60-meter high hurdles preliminary, Matthew Klocke had a school-record time of 8.72 seconds. He ran an 8.74 in the finals to place fourth.
For the SU women, Alexis Hubbard won the long jump (5.19) and Kiara Felston took the weight throw with a program- and ODAC-record 16.74 mark. The throw is also good for 13th best nationally this season.
Erin Atkinson's 10:37.07 in the 3,000 meters set a program record and earned her fourth place.
