FREDERICKSBURG — The Sherando girls' cross country team put on a dominating performance on Saturday, winning the 20-team Chancellor Invitational by 54 points at Loriella Park.
The Warriors scored 77 points to easily beat runner-up South Lakes (131). Broad Run's Elle Desmond won the individual competition with a time of 19:20.5 to win by 34 seconds.
Sherando: 9. Molly Robinson 21:40.5, 15. Eva Winston 22:01, 18. Emma Ahrens 22:12.5, 20. Karli Brown 22:23.8, 23. Ryleigh Combs 22:29.
BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY
Sherando's Harris wins Chancellor Invitational
FREDERICKSBURG — Sherando junior James Harris won the 20-team Chancellor Invitational with a time of 17:06.5 to win by 3.5 seconds on Saturday at Loriella Park. Harris led the Warriors to third place with 143 points. Fairfax Christian won with 68 points and Brentsville was second with 110.
Sherando: 18. Ty Waits 18:17.1, 21. Jonathan Gates 18:20.0, 23. Graham Schultz 18:25.1, 81. Luke Waits 19:57.2.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Shenandoah 4, Rutgers-Camden 1
CAMDEN, N.J. — Shenandoah University earned its third win of the season with a non-conference victory at Rutgers-Camden Sunday afternoon.
The Hornets (3-2) scored the only three goals of the first half in beating the Scarlet Raptors (0-3). Freshman Sara Sonnak put SU on top to stay with an unassisted goal 7:03 into the contest. Freshman Kristen Fisher set up two goals in the final five minutes of the half, finding Brittany Bessette at 40:21 and Maiya Pencile at 44:16.
Taylor Morris scored SU's final goal on a Pencile assist. Anna Jacobson had five saves for SU in goal.
SU lost to Stockton College 5-1 on Saturday in Galloway, N.J. Maiya Pencile scored for SU and Madison Coleman had six saves. Stockton is 3-1.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
SU loses twice at Gallaudet tourney
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Shenandoah completed its play at the Gallaudet University Invitational Saturday by dropping a 3-2 match to St. Vincent (26-24, 19-25, 18-25, 25-22, 15-11) and a 3-0 decision to 7-0 Virginia Wesleyan (25-15, 28-26, 25-16).
Against St. Vincent (4-4), Shenandoah was tied 4-4 in the fifth set, but the Bearcats reeled off an 8-3 run to seize momentum. Trailing 12-7 at this point, the Hornets got no closer than three points the rest of the way.
SU was led by Emily Cheatwood (17 kills), James Wood graduate Kate Poppo (13 kills, 22 digs), Sabrina Semo (11 kills, 17 digs), James Wood graduate Megan Hillyard (29 assists), Brooke Wagner (22 assists) and Niki Balestri (28 digs).
In Set 2 against Virginia Wesleyan, SU held a 24-17 lead following a Poppo kill but could not stop the Marlins from crawling back into the set with seven straight points. At 26-all, the Marlins had two kills.
Cheatwood led the offense with nine kills and Semo added five. Hillyard had 16 assists and Balestri had 20 of the squad's 40 digs.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Dickinson 2, SU 1
CARLISLE, Pa. — Dickinson College scored a goal 1:51 in and another with 8:50 to play to break a 1-1 tie and beat Shenandoah in non-conference action Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets (2-1) brought the game back to even 3:09 into the second half on a Kelsey Jones-to-Jessica Donovan tally.
The Red Devils (2-1), who had an 11-5 advantage in shots, held SU without a shot after tallying that go-ahead goal.
Isabella Morande had four saves for SU.
