STEPHENS CITY — Grace Burke nailed five 3-pointers, including three in the first quarter, as Sherando rolled to a 62-38 romp against Kettle Run in Class 4 Northwestern District girls' basketball action on Thursday.
Burke's sharpshooting helped the Warriors (7-7, 3-3) race to a 16-7 lead after one quarter against the Cougars (2-8, 1-5). Sherando increased the lead to 29-13 at the half and 49-25 after three quarters. Burke finished with 19 points.
Leaders — Sherando: Ella Carlson 15 points, Asia James 15 points, Bella Entsminger 9 points; Kettle Run: Faith Schaefer 14 points.
WRESTLING
James Wood 46, Millbrook 26
WINCHESTER — Host James Wood defeated Millbrook in a Class 4 Northwestern District dual meet on Wednesday at Shirley Gymnasium.
James Wood winners: 152: Joey Vitola, fall, 1:18; 160: Sam Adkins, fall, 1:03; 170: Gavin Small, fall, 5:11; 182: Paul Ebersole, sudden victory, 10-8; 285: Brayden Patterson-Campbell, fall, 0:55; 120: Logan Knisley, decision, 8-6; 126: Aidan Barton, fall, 3:50; 138: Christopher Nuss, major decision, 11-1; 145: Jonan Juergens, fall, 1:15.
Millbrook winners: 195: Brandon Hernandez, forfeit; 220: Daniel Flores, forfeit; 106: Elliott Rivera, major decision, 12-2; 113: Matthew Topham, fall, 0:30; 132: Cody Glover, major decision, 9-0.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SU to hold ALS benefit game Saturday
Shenandoah University will hold an ALS Awareness fundraiser as part of its 2 p.m. home game on Saturday against ODAC rival Lynchburg.
The money collected Saturday, as well as a portion of the ticket sales, will be donated to a local family affected by ALS. General admission seats are $5 and can be purchased in the lobby of the Wilkins Center. The gates open at 12:30. Fans are asked to wear red Saturday in support of ALS Awareness.
