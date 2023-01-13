STEPHENS CITY — Sherando led by 25 points at the half and went on to defeat Handley 62-31 in a Class 4 Northwestern District girls' basketball game on Friday.
The Warriors (13-1, 6-1 district) led 14-5 after one quarter, 33-8 at the half and 54-20 after three quarters against the Judges (6-10, 2-4).
Leaders: Sherando: Grace Burke 18 points (4 3-pointers),; Aliza Murray 15 points; Josie Willett 10 points; Jaiden Polston 7 points. Handey: Laura Hogan 12 points; Olivia Jett 11 points.
Boys' basketball: Clarke County 63, Luray 50
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County improved to 8-6 overall and 6-2 in the Bull Run District with a win over Luray on Friday.
The Eagles led 15-9 after one quarter, 31-24 at the half and 49-36 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Will Booker 18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals; Louie Marino 10 points, 6 Assists; Tanner Sipe 10 points; Ty Sansom 8 points, 6 rebounds; Moses Day 7 points; Michael Kerr-Hobert 6 points, 4 assists; Nate Thompson 5 blocks.
Wrestling: Clarke County goes 1-2 in squad
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County beat East Rockingham 39-5 and lost to Musselman (W.Va.) 64-17 and Centra 48-28 in a quad on Wednesday.
Clarke County leaders: Wyatt Stemberger (132 pounds), Blake Jacobson (150) and Cannon Long (157) each went 3-0; Camden McCarty (165) and J.D. Ferraro (106) each went 2-1.
