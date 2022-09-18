ASHBURN — Sherando’s Emma Ahrens and Dylan McGraw placed second in the girls’ and boys’ races, respectively, on Saturday at the 12-team Escape the Rock Invitational at Rock Ridge High School.
Ahrens, a senior, recorded a time of 19 minutes, 50.9 seconds over 3.1 miles to lead the girls to fourth and McCraw, a junior, finished in 16:48.6 to help the boys place fifth. Langley senior Lila Walters (18:30.4) and Yorktown senior Jack Levine (16:45.6) won the individual races.
In the girls’ team standings, Langley won with 47 points to beat Robinson (64), Yorktown (96) and Sherando (106). In the boys’ race, Langley (101) edged Independence (103) while Sherando scored 138 points.
Other Sherando girls’ scorers: 7. Eva Winston 20:20.7; 24. Cassidy Crittenden 21:41.8; 35. Addy Wallin 22:04.9; 39. Gracie Defibaugh 22:28.3.
Other Sherando boys’ scorers: 16. Ben Freilich 17:46.8; 39. Chris Walsh 18:55.3; 44. Jed Bell 19:01.4; 45. Ryan Maki 19:01.5.
Millbrook boys take 6th at Fork Union
FORK UNION — The Millbrook boys placed sixth out of 25 teams at the Fork Union Invitational Colonial 5K division at the Hardy Cross Country Course.
The Pioneers scored 214 points in the meet won by Western Albemarle (68). Charlottesville was second with 110. Mills Godwin junior Berkley Nance won by 16 seconds in 16:03.1.
In the girls’ meet, junior Madison Murphy (13th in 20:26.5) was the only Millbrook girl who competed in the Colonial 5K meet. Pacers Homeschool won with 40 points to beat the runner-up Albemarle (74). The race was won by two-tenths of a second by Covenant School junior Maddie Gardiner (18:39.5).
Millbrook boys’ scorers: 18. Tyler Mallen 17:34.2; 23. Carter Luden 17:42.6; 31. Austin Conley 17:58.2; 74. Caden Treiber 18:53.5; 87. Teague Mendez 19:09.6.
Handley boys finish 10th in North CarolinaCARY, N.C. — The Handley boys placed 10th in the championship race and the girls took 19th in the invitational competition on Saturday at the adidas XC Challenge at the WakeMed Soccer Complex.
The Judges boys scored 280 points in the meet that featured 33 scoring teams. Broughton won with 184 and Brentwood Academy was second with 189. The individual competition was claimed by Christ School senior Rocky Hansen by 15.1 seconds in 14:45.
The 26-team girls’ invitational competition was won by Holly Springs (147). Heritage was second with 148 and Handley was 20th with 461. Page sophomore Allie Kinlaw won by eight seconds in 18:52.6.
Handley boys’ scorers: 23. Will Pardue 15:39.8; 30. Garrett Stickley 15:47; 71. Pierce Francis 16:34.2; 93. Elliott Redcay 16:50.1; 99. Max Ware 16:52.5.
Handley girls’ scorers: 21. Stephanie Truban 20:42.6; 102. Mia Kern 23:02.4; 113. Emma Fout 23:19.6; 118. Ellie Bessette 23:29.5; 131. Isabel Doran 23:54.2.
Wood boys, girls both 12th at RVA RelaysMECHANICSVILLE — The James Wood boys and girls each placed 12th on Saturday in the RVA Relays A division races at Pole Green Park. Five runners on each team ran a 2.5K each in the relay race.
In the 44-team boys’ race, Patriot won in 17:32 and Glen Allen was second in 37:59. The Colonels finished in 38:53.
In the 37-team girls’ race, Deep Run won in 44:20 and Western Albemarle was second in 44:27. James Wood finished in 46:54.
James Wood boys’ runners: Eli Clark 7:44; Jacob Oliver 7:39; Thomas Newman 8:10; Samuel Jackson 8:10; Ethan Pratt-Perez 7:08 (third-fastest time for the entire competition).
James Wood girls’ runners: Kate Konyar 8:52, Jocelyn Kluge 9:41, Lillian Lovelace 9:35, Sarah Moss 9:26, Quetzali Angel-Perez 9:19.
Golf: Handley 160, Liberty 185WARRENTON — Handley defeated Liberty at Fauquier Springs Golf Club on Thursday.
Sam Thome and Jag Fitzsimmons each shot 38 to lead the Judges. Dash Fitzsimmons (40) and Jackson Bouder (44) rounded out the Handley scoring.
Volleyball: Clarke County 3, Strasburg 0BERRYVILLE — Clarke County netted a 25-23, 25-22, 25-18 sweep against Strasburg in Bull Run District action on Thursday.
The Eagles improved to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the district.
Clarke County leaders: Anna Spencer 7 aces, 4 kills; Bailey Mayo 4 kills, 3 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez 11 assists; Keira Rorhbach 7 blocks; Marlee Backover 6 digs.
Millbrook 3, Kettle Run 1NOKESVILLE — Millbrook remained unbeaten as the Pioneers scored a 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 25-18 Class 4 Northwestern District victory over Kettle Run on Thursday.
Millbrook improved to 7-0 overall, 3-0 in the district.
Millbrook leaders: Berkeley Konrady 14 kills, 5 digs; Grace Behneke 12 kills; Ashley Roberts 5 kills, 7 blocks; Mikayla Doherty 13 digs, 5 aces; Gigi Norris 11 digs.
Liberty 3, Handley 1BEALETON — Handley dropped a Class 4 Northwestern District clash 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17 against Liberty on Thursday.
The Judges dropped to 4-5 overall, 0-3 in the district.
Handley leaders: Alexa Gluszak 12 kills, 12 digs; Carter Gerometta 8 kills, 7 digs; Yoana Katrandzhiyska 20 digs, 3 aces; Izzy Manheimer 16 assists, 7 digs; Maria Brink 13 digs; Marisa Onzura 5 aces.
Women’s soccer: SU 2, Eastern 0WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University ran its season-opening unbeaten streak to seven games Saturday with a non-conference win over Eastern.
The Hornets (5-0-2) scored one goal in each half to avenge a 2021 loss to Eastern (0-4-2).
Sarah Crusse scored in the 28th minute when she took a loose ball in the middle of the 18-yard box, beat one defender and slipped her shot past Eagles goalkeeper Brooke Moskey.
Just 20 seconds into the second half, Elizabeth McGee crossed a perfect ball into the box where an on-rushing Kristina Skulte headed the ball in.
SU outshot Eastern 19-2 and had a 7-2 edge in corner kicks. Karissa Dominick made one save and combined on the shutout with Kasie Kilmer.
Men’s soccer: SU 0, Randolph 0
LYNCHBURG — Shenandoah battled Randolph College to a tie on Saturday in a game that did not count toward the Old Dominion Athletic Conference standings.
The Hornets (2-1-2) had five of the game’s eight shots and four of the contest’s seven corners. SU goalkeeper Travis Jett made one save in posting the shutout against Randolph (3-1-1).
College volleyball: SU splits two matchesBRIDGEWATER — Shenandoah University split its two non-league volleyball matches Saturday at the Bridgewater Tri-Match, defeating Greensboro 3-0 and falling 3-1 to Southern Virginia.
Southern Virginia (4-5) took the opening match 25-17, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15 over the Hornets (3-5). SU was led by Jillian Warter (11 of the team’s 33 kills, 14 digs), Brooke Gast (nine kills), Kate Poppo (six kills), Natalie Reader (11 digs) and Brooke Wagner (23 assists).
The Hornets won at 18, 18, and 21 over the Pride (5-6). SU was led by Warter (14 kills, 14 digs), Poppo (10 kills, 16 digs), Emma Thompson (13 digs) and Wagner (17 of the team’s 36 assists).
