WINCHESTER — The Sherando girls and the James Wood boys were each victorious in a Frederick County swim meet on Saturday at Jim Barnett Park.
The Sherando girls beat Millbrook 112-55 and James Wood 118-51. James Wood defeated Millbrook 84-79.
The James Wood boys defeated Sherando 117-49 and Millbrook 120-41. Sherando beat Millbrook 82-69.
Sherando girls' winners: Taylor Smith, 100-meter fly, 1:05.70 (state-qualifying), 100 back, 1:10.72; Gracie Defibaugh, 200 IM, 2:40.54; Madison Reed, 100 breast, 1:25.77; 200 medley relay (Chelsey Jones, Reed, Smith, Ellie Luong) 2:11.77; 400 free relay (Lexee Schellhammer, Jones, Reed, Smith) 4:29.61.
James Wood girls' winner: Lauren Masters, 200 free, 2:21.29, 50 free, 28.53 (state-qualifying).
Millbrook girls' winners: Riley Pillo, 100 free, 1:06.14; Kiera Webster, 400 free, 4:56.56; 200 free relay (Ansley Pendleton, Pillo, Carolina Arias, Webster) 2:04.59.
James Wood boys' winners: Andrew Thompson, 200 free, 2:15.24, 100 fly, 1:03.44; Joe Warnagiris, 200 IM, 2:17.38 (state-qualifying), 100 back, 1:06.92; Paul Warnagiris, 400 free, 4:29.28, 100 breast, 1:12.10; Ethan Britton, 50 free, 28.01; Trent Rakowski, 100 free, 1:00.93; 200 medley relay (J. Warnagiris, Alex Hua, Chris Ballentine, Britton) 2:01.50; 200 free relay (Hua, Britton, Rakowski, J. Warnagiris) 1:47.35; 400 free relay (Reagan Kite, Rakowski, Thompson, P. Warnagiris) 4:02.66.
Handley girls, Clarke boys win
STRASBURG — The Handley girls won 86-66 and the Clarke County boys won 105-28 in a dual meet on Saturday at the Signal Knob Recreation Center.
Handley girls' winners: Sullivan Morefield, 200-yard IM, 2:50.44, 100 free, 1:06.31; Laura Salley, 200 free, 2:26.10; Ren Delaney, 50 free, 31.33; Sam Karen, 100 back, 1:31.42; Emma Fout, 100 breast, 1:43.79; 200 free relay (Sierra Campbell, Delaney, Salley, Morefield) 2:05.56; 400 free relay (Campbell, Delaney, Salley, Morefield) 4:45.11.
Clarke County girls' winners: Noelle Whalen, 100 fly, 1:11.21, 500 free, 6:15.21; 200 medley relay (Kylie Prazinko, Kyleigh Goforth, Whalen, Leah Mitchell) 2:32.44.
Clarke County boys' winners: Jefferson Fairbanks, 200 IM, 2:31.43, 100 free, 56.70; Patrick Whalen, 200 free, 2:18.15, 500 free, 6:13.09; Ryan Hooks, 50 free, 25.52, 100 back, 1:12.90; Dylan Rosenbohm, 100 fly, 1:27.31; Danny Harwell, 100 breast, 1:31.74; 200 medley relay (Matthew Marsden, Harwell, Rosenbohm, Jack Westbrook) 2:21.70; 200 free relay (Hooks, Whalen, Rosenbohm, Fairbanks) 1:51.70; 400 free relay (Hooks, Ethan Marchisano, Whalen, Fairbanks) 4:24.64.
Sherando girls capture quad
WARRENTON — The Sherando girls defeated Millbrook 175-84, Kettle Run 145-133 and Brentsville 162-106 in a quad meet on Friday at the Warrenton Aquatic & Recreation Facility. Spotsylvania and Eastern View also competed in the meet but were not scored against the other four schools.
The Millbrook girls went 0-3, falling 175-87 to Kettle Run and 138-111 to Brentsville.
The Sherando boys went 2-1, defeating Millbrook 123-11 and Brentsville 146-73 but falling to Kettle Run 140-110. The Pioneers went 1-2, beating Brentsville 128-78 and falling to Kettle Run 145-94. The Cougar boys went 3-0.
Sherando girls' leaders (all winners): Taylor Smith, 200-yard free, 1:59.87 (state-qualifying), 500 free, 5:25.81; Lexee Schellhammer, 50 free, 26.38; Madelyn Twigg, 100 free, 55.72 (state-qualifying); Chelsey Jones, 100 back, 1:04.47 (tied for first); 200 medley relay (Twigg, Smith, Jones, Madison Reed) 1:53.50 (state-qualifying); 400 free relay (Twigg, Schellhammer, Jones, Smith) 3:49.68 (state-qualifying).
Millbrook girls' leader: Kiera Webster, second in 200 free, 2:01.72, second in 100 free, 56.39.
Sherando boys' leaders: 200 free relay (Austin Forrer, Jack Ubert, Evan Mercer, Toby Winston), first in 1:36.04; Mercer, second in 100 breast, 1:09.02.
Millbrook boys' leaders: Zackary Carter, second in 50 free, 23.95, second in 100 free, 52.25; Wyatt Post, second in 100 fly, 58.28.
Wrestling: Millbrook captures Fauquier tournament
WARRENTON — Millbrook went 3-2 but captured the title at the seven-team Falcon Duals on Saturday at Fauquier High School as a result of scoring the most team points (234).
Millbrook defeated Gar-field 57-18, Heritage 63-18 and Patriot 42-36. The Pioneers lost to Kettle Run 42-34 and Liberty 42-38. Millbrook did not wrestle the host Falcons.
Individual results were not provided.
Sherando takes 4th at Chantilly tourney
CHANTILLY — Sherando placed fourth out of 19 teams on Saturday at the Joe Verciglio Tournament at Chantilly High School.
The Warriors scored 377.5 points and finished behind Battlefield (485), Robinson (423.5) and Westfield (399).
Sherando leaders: Anthony Lucchiani (126, 3 pins, tech fall, major decision), Keagan Judd (150, 4 pins) each took first; Zane Jenkins (175) third; Brogan Teter (144), Storm Miller (190), Judson Dean (215) each took fourth; Zachary Hayes (138), Peter Richardson (157) each took fifth; Jake Dann (165) sixth; Liam Welsh (150) seventh.
James Wood fifth at North Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — James Wood placed fifth out of 13 teams at the two-day Hub Cup that concluded on Saturday at North Hagerstown High School.
The Colonels scored 147.5 points and finished behind Stone Bridge (234) and Maryland schools North Point (193), Urbana (175.5) and Good Counsel (157).
James Wood leaders: Colton Bendure (first at 120, 3-0, 1 tech fall, 1 major decision); Max Mooney (second at 106, 2-1, 1 pin); Sean Hodel (second at 138, 2-1, 2 pins); James Battulga (third at 145, 3-1, 2 tech falls, 1 major decision); Marshall Juergens (fourth at 126, 2-2, 2 pins); Dylan Tews (fourth at 170, 2-2, 1 pin); Orion Cox (5th at 195, 2-2, 2 pins).
Clarke places 7th at Madison
MADISON — Clarke County went 2-3 and placed seventh at the Mike Sacra Memorial Tournament on Saturday at Madison County High School.
The Eagles defeated William Monroe 41-30 and Stuarts Draft 42-15 and lost to Eastern View 39-24, Harrisonburg on criteria after a 36-36 tie, and Courtland 40-30.
Strasburg defeated Eastern View in the championship match.
Clarke County leaders: J.D. Ferraro (106), Blake Jacobson (150), Cannon Long (157) each went 5-0; Kolton Vincent (120), Wyatt Stemberger (132), Raul Villela (144) and Camden McCarty (165) each went 3-2; Wyatt Rankin (138) went 2-1.
Handley goes 2-3 at James Madison
VIENNA — Handley posted a 2-3 record at the Warhawk Duals at James Madison High School on Saturday.
Handley leaders: Logan Westfall (126), Thomas Thorpe (157) and Simon Bishop (165) each went 5-0; Hayden Thompson (120) and Trent Gomez (138) each went 4-1; Nick Baker (132) went 3-2.
Indoor track: Handley's Akanbi wins at VMI
LEXINGTON — Handley's Hassan Akanbi won the long jump with a mark of 6.67 meters and Sherando boys won the 4x800-meter race to highlight local performances at the 76-school East Coast Elite meet at the Virginia Military Institute on Saturday.
No team scores were kept.
No names were provided for the Sherando boys, who recorded a time of 8:33.10. The James Wood team of Jacob Oliver, Ethan Pratt-Perez, Will Simko and Eli Clark placed second in 8:36.26.
Akanbi also placed third in the high jump (1.82 meters) and teammate Anderson Davis tied for sixth with a 1.82. Handley's Elliott Redcay placed eighth in the 1,000 (2:41.50).
Also in the boys' meet, James Wood's Ethan Pratt-Perez placed third in the 3,200 (9:41.09) and Andrew Link took sixth in the 55 hurdles (8.19).
In the girls' meet, James Wood's 4x800 team of Ruby Ostrander, Quetzali Angel-Perez, Lillian Lovelace and Lauren Thomas placed fourth in 10:43.17. Sherando was led by Emma Ahrens (fourth in the 3,200, 11:29.09) and Eva Winston (seventh in the 1,000, 3:14.07, eighth in the 1,600, 5:23.13).
Women's basketball: Guilford 69, SU 58
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford College overcame a 32-24 halftime deficit to defeat Shenandoah University on Saturday for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory.
The Quakers (12-3, 5-3 ODAC) outscored the Hornets (8-5, 4-3) 23-15 in the third quarter to tie the game at 47, then outscored SU 22-11 in the fourth quarter.
The two teams were scoreless for the initial 2:30 of the final quarter before Guilford took the lead for good on a pair of free throws at 7:29. That started a 15-5 run that made it 62-52. SU would get no closer than eight points over the final 3:13.
Shawnise Campbell led the Hornets with 20 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks. Maggie Rooklin added 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists and Jessica Littlejohn had nine points and eight rebounds.
SU shot 34 percent (23 of 67) and Guilford shot 41 percent (27 of 66). The Hornets had a 51-34 edge on the glass.
Men's basketball: Hampden-Sydney 76, SU 54
WINCHESTER — Hampden-Sydney used a solid shooting performance Saturday afternoon to down Shenandoah University in ODAC action at the Wilkins Center.
Hampden-Sydney (10-4, 5-1 ODAC) shot an even 50 percent from the floor (17 of 34, including seven 3-pointers) in the first half to build a 42-25 halftime lead against Shenandoah (2-10, 0-4). The Hornets shot 32 percent (10 of 31) in that same span.
In the second half, SU got as close 15 points (69-54) before H-SC scored the final seven points of the contest.
Malik Jordan led the Hornets with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists and Mekhi Mims added 12 points and five rebounds.
Hampden-Sydney had three scorers in double figures with Ayman McGowan hitting five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 15 points.
SU ended up shooting 30 percent (19 of 63) for the game with H-SC connecting on 46 percent (30 of 65) of its attempts.
College wrestling: SU's Thompson, Weaver win titles
LEXINGTON — Shenandoah University's Dylan Weaver (174 pounds) and Hunter Thompson (184) a Handley graduate, each won titles on Saturday at the Jim Crytzer Invitational at Washington & Lee University.
The Hornets' Sean Rinebolt (133) and Kaden Bryan (285) both were runners-up with Troy Gibson third at 197. Tyler McDonald and Elliott Rivera rounded out the SU place winners with fourth- and sixth-place showings, respectively, at 125.
Weaver had two falls and two major decisions in winning at 174 (he pinned Kyle Lee from Roanoke in 5:31 of his championship match) while Thompson had to wrestle just twice in winning at 184. Awarded a bye in the first and quarterfinal rounds, Thompson won by fall in the semis and by a 14-7 decision in the championship over Marymount's Eric Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.