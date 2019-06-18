Sherando senior goalkeeper Spencer Scott was named to the Virginia High School League’s second team as part of the Class 4 all-state boys’ soccer selections that were released on Tuesday.
Scott posted five shutouts and allowed 0.7 goals per game and made 7.9 saves per game for the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season champion Warriors.
Charlottesville senior midfielder Kyle Lehnert was selected as the Player of the Year and Charlottesville head coach Martin Braun was named the Coach of the Year for Class 4 after leading the Black Knights to the state title with a 2-1 overtime victory over Chancellor in the state championship game.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Shenandoah University announces schedule
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University head field hockey coach Ashley Smeltzer-Kraft announced her 2019 schedule Tuesday.
Smeltzer-Kraft, a two-time ODAC Coach of the Year honoree, has eight home matches on the slate.
The Hornets will open the campaign on Friday, Aug. 30 with a 5 p.m. non-league contest at Gettysburg College.
Following the home opener versus Washington and Jefferson on Sept. 1, SU plays non-league contests versus Stevenson (Sept. 14), Mary Washington (Sept. 18) and St. Mary’s of Maryland (Sept. 25).
Smeltzer-Kraft’s club opens ODAC play in October as Lynchburg (Oct. 12), Randolph-Macon (Oct. 16), Virginia Wesleyan (Oct. 26), and Washington & Lee (Oct. 30) all visit Winchester.
SU plays at Dickinson (Sept. 7), Hood (Sept. 11), York (Sept. 14) and Wesley (Sept. 21) in non-league games.
Road ODAC contests include Ferrum (Oct. 5), Bridgewater (Oct. 9), and Roanoke (Oct. 19). The Hornets will close the season at Eastern Mennonite on Nov. 2.
