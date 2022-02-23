Sherando graduate Emma DeJong helped George Mason University set four records at the four-day Atlantic 10 Swimming Championships that concluded on Saturday at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
On Feb. 16, DeJong, a freshman, helped the 800-yard freestyle relay place fourth with a program-record time of 7 minutes, 18.18 seconds.
On Friday, DeJong swam on the winning 400 medley relay that set an A-10 record by more than two seconds with a time of 3:37.99.
On Saturday, DeJong was on the winning 400 free relay team that set a meet and team record in 3:20.30.
Individually during the meet, DeJong placed seventh in the 100 free (51.06; she swam 51.00 in the prelims) and eighth in the 200 free (1:50.09). She also helped the 200 free relay team place seventh in 1:34.35.
Women’s basketball: SU players honored by ODAC
FOREST — Shenandoah University’s Sierra St. Cyr was named Defensive Player of the Year and Olivia Weinel was a First Team pick in All-ODAC selections announced by the league office on Wednesday.
St. Cyr, the team’s point guard, leads the Hornets with 42 steals and averages 5.8 rebounds per game. She is the first SU player to receive the league’s top defensive honor. Also a Third Team selection, the senior averages 8.5 points and 3.9 assists per game.
Weinel, a senior forward, leads SU (19-5), the ODAC Tournament’s No. 4 seed, with a 13.0 scoring average. She also records 4.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
Washington & Lee senior guard Megan Horn was Player of the Year and the Generals’ Christine Clancy was Coach of the Year. Randolph guard Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson was Rookie of the Year.
Men’s basketball: SU’s Williams honored by league
FOREST — Shenandoah University’s Jaylen Williams was named to the All-ODAC Second Team in selections announced Wednesday by the league office.
Williams, a senior guard, was the league’s leading scorer with a 20.6 average. He also averaged 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
Randolph-Macon swept the top honors with senior guard Buzz Anthony (Player of the Year), junior forward Miles Mallory (Defensive Player of the Year) and Josh Merkel (Coach of the Year) receiving accolades. Bridgewater’s Shod Smith was Rookie of the Year.
Girls’ soccer: Wood’s Jenkins to play in national event
James Wood freshman Jolie Jenkins is one of 29 girls who have been selected to compete in the Elite Clubs National League Under-15 National Selection Game that will take place on Saturday at Meyer Park in Spring, Texas.
Jenkins, a forward who plays for the Virginia Development Academy, is one of 15 players on the East squad.
The ECNL National Selection Games are matches that bring top players at each regular season ECNL National Event together. They are one component of the ECNL National Selection Program, which encompasses all player identification and development programs within the league.
Players are selected for the games by ECNL Player Identification staff through a combination of scouting and recommendations based on performances over the past several months.
The National Selection Game will be uploaded to YouTube following the conclusion of the event.
