Sherando graduate and Morehead State University long snapper Brady McKnight has been named to the Hero Sports NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision All-American Team.
McKnight had no bad snaps while helping the Eagles lead the Pioneer Football League in punting. McKnight helped punter Andrew Foster set a PFL record for punting average (45.7) and also set the program record for consecutive PATs made.
McKnight was also named First-Team All-PFL and to the Academic All-PFL Team.
Girls' basketball: Millbrook 58, Tuscarora 55
WINCHESTER — Millbrook avenged last week's loss to Tuscarora on Wednesday night and earned a split of the season series with one of the top teams in the Dulles District.
Millbrook (5-1) led 21-16 after one quarter and 37-26 at the half. The Huskies outscored Millbrook 13-5 in the third quarter to make it 42-39 Pioneers.
Millbrook leaders: Avery O'Roke 27 points; Kennedi Rooks 12 points; Hannah Stephanites 11 points.
Clarke County 58, Strasburg 43
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County had seven players score five or more points as the balanced Eagles netted a Bull Run District victory over Strasburg on Wednesday.
Leading 29-25 at the half, Clarke County (4-1, 2-0 district) outscored the Rams 22-9 in the third quarter to take control.
Leaders: Clarke County: Keira Rohrbach 14 points; Hailey Evans 10 points; Ellie Brumback 8 points; Bailey Beard 7 rebounds; Strasburg: Kenley Smith 19 points.
Boys' basketball: Broadway 51, Handley 48
WINCHESTER — Handley dropped to 2-3 with a non-district loss to Broadway on Wednesday night.
Handley led 25-20 at the half and 40-35 after three quarters, but the Gobblers outscored the Judges 16-8 in the fourth quarter.
Handley leaders: Stephen Daley 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists; Deonte Trammel 9 points; Emerson Fusco 8 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals; Jacob Duffy 7 points.
Strasburg 44, Clarke County 42
STRASBURG — Clarke County missed a late 3-pointer and had a tip-in go in after the buzzer sounded as Strasburg defeated the Eagles in a Bull Run District contest on Wednesday.
Ryan Roller (game-high 19 points) put the Rams up 44-42 on a layup with six seconds left. Strasburg led 10-8 after one quarter, Clarke County (2-1, 1-1 district) led 23-22 at the half, and the Eagles led 33-31 after three quarters.
Leaders — Clarke County: Will Booker 11 points; Dain Booker 9 points; Luke Lyman 8 points.
