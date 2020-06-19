Latasha Watson, a 2007 Sherando High School graduate, has been nominated for the NCAA Division I Big South Conference Women’s Outdoor Track & Field All-Decade team for 2010-2019.
Watson competed for Winthrop University after competing for two years at Lehigh University from 2007-2009. Watson is nominated as a result of being a two-time all-conference selection in the 4x400 meters in 2010 and 2011. In 2010, Watson helped Winthrop win the 4x400 at the Big South Outdoor Championships.
According to Winthrop’s director of communications Brett Redden, Watson is one of more than 50 sprint athletes who were nominated from the team, including one of three from Winthrop. The All-Decade team will be announced on Monday.
At Lehigh, Watson took second in the 400 meters as a freshman at the Patriot League outdoor meet to earn all-conference honors. Her best 400 time was 57.22 seconds. Watson was also third in the 400 in the indoor conference meet. As a sophomore, Watson was fifth in the 200 in the indoor Patriot League meet with a time of 25.70.
At Sherando, Watson won the Group AA 400 title (57.87) as a junior in 2006 and also took fifth in the 200 (25.47). As a senior, Watson placed sixth in Group AA in the 400 and as a sophomore and freshman she placed fifth.
SU announces men’s lacrosse schedule
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University head men’s lacrosse coach Tim Marshall announced his program’s 2021 schedule, which features nine home games, on Thursday.
The Hornets (4-2 in the 2020 season shortened by COVID-19) will start with a non-league contest at William Peace on Feb. 6, SU opens its home slate Feb. 20 versus Mary Washington. The Eagles are one of four non-league opponents scheduled to make the trip to Winchester next spring.
In addition to UMW, Marshall’s club hosts Hood on Feb. 24, Baldwin-Wallace on March 7 and Allegheny College on March 24. The meetings with those latter two schools will be the first-ever for the Hornets.
The ODAC home opener is set for March 27 versus Randolph. Shenandoah also hosts Bridgewater (March 31), Randolph-Macon (April 3), Ferrum (April 10, Senior Day) and Lynchburg (April 21) for league contests.
An away contest at Marymount on Feb. 27 rounds out the non-league slate. Away ODAC trips to Washington & Lee (March 13), Virginia Wesleyan (March 20), Roanoke (April 7), Hampden-Sydney (April 24) and Guilford (May 1) complete the conference schedule.
“We had a great start to the 2020 season before everything was shut down,” Marshall said in a news release. “The guys are eager to get back to campus and start preparing for next season.
“We have made significant progress in building the program over the last few years and we are looking to continue that growth in 2021.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.