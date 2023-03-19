BRIDGEWATER — Gary Keats and Giancarlo Lisciandrello combined on a two-hitter as the Sherando High School baseball team remained unbeaten with a 5-1 triumph over Turner Ashby on Saturday.
Keats (1-0) went 4.2 innings, allowing two hits (both to Caden Swartley), one run (unearned), with four walks and six strikeouts. Lisciandrello followed with 2.1 hitless innings of relief, with no walks and five strikeouts.
The Warriors (3-0) broke open a 1-1 game with three runs in the top of the fifth and tacked on two more in the sixth. They finished with 12 hits.
Sherando leaders: Neil Holborn 3-4; Lisciandrello 2-3, RBI; Malachi Sloane double, 2 RBIs; Tyler Strosnider double, RBI; Tucker Lafever 2 runs.
Softball: Clarke, Sherando split DH
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County won the first game 3-2 and Sherando won the second game 7-4 in a doubleheader on Saturday.
In Game 1, Anna Hornbaker ended the game with a strikeout to strand a runner on third in a complete game for the Eagles (1-2). Clarke County scored twice in the third inning to take a 3-1 lead.
In Game 2, the Warriors (2-2) — playing as the home team — scored six runs in the fourth to take a 7-2 lead. The Eagles scored two runs in the fifth and had the bases loaded with two outs, but Lilian Wray came on in relief and induced a pop out to end the game.
Game 1 leaders: Clarke County: Hornbaker 5 innings, 2 earned runs, 5 hits, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts in circle, 1-2, double, run; Courtney Paskel 2-2, double, RBI; Madison Edwards, Devin Simmons-Mcdonald 1-2, solo home run each. Sherando: Wray 4 innings, 3 earned runs, 6 hits, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts in circle, 1-2, double; Santanna Puller, Kayla Grum 1-2, RBI, run.
Game 2 leaders: Sherando: Madison Harris 2-3, double, run, RBI; Grum 2-2, run; Allison Williams 2 runs, RBI; Madalyn Cox 1-3, run, RBI; Zoe Costello, RBI; Aubrey Weir 4.2 innings, 4 runs (2 earned), 6 hits, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts. Clarke County: Edwards 3-3, 3 doubles, 2 runs, RBI; Hornbaker 1-3, double, run, RBI; Paskel 1-3, RBI; Jenna Hindman RBI.
College baseball: SU sweeps doubleheader
WINCHESTER — No. 6 Shenandoah improved to 3-1 in the ODAC with a 9-6 and 8-3 sweep against Guilford on Saturday.
In the opener, SU (16-2) built a big early lead with a five-run second inning and weathered a grand slam from the Quakers’ Rylan Smith in the ninth to take the victory.
Jacob Faivre (3-0) tossed seven innings, allowing two runs on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Kyle Lisa had three hits, while Frankie Ritter (three runs) and Haden Madagan (two runs) added two hits each. Gavin Horning drove in three runs.
In the nightcap, SU also had a big second inning, scoring four times to take a 5-0 lead. Lisa, Dillon Partin and Kooper Andrerson had RBI doubles in the outburst.
Anderson (two RBIs), Madagan, Partin and Ryan Clawson each had two hits in the triumph. Starter Reilly Owen (2-1) allowed five hits, a run and three walks, while striking out six against the Quakers (9-9-1, 1-4-1).
Women’s lacrosse: SU 13, Widener 11
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University scored the first five goals of the final period to erase a 9-7 deficit as the Hornets rallied past Widener on Saturday.
Emma Stiffler scored one goal and assisted on three others during hot start to the fourth period for SU (5-3). Stiffler finished the contest with four goals and four assists. Ainsley Buckner and Reilly Cisar each netted three goals, while Madison Re added two. Gabriella Raspanti had a goal and Emily Lerch notched two assists. Keeper Ashley MacFarlane stopped 10 shots.
Katie Ward and Jamie Dehaven had four goals each for Widener (4-4).
Track & field: Atkinson paces SU at meet
MYRTLE BEACH — Erin Atkinson recorded a pair of Top 6 finishes, including a second in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase, to lead Shenandoah University at the Alan Connie Shmarocj Invitational, which concluded Saturday.
Atkinson ran 11:50.29 in her runner-up finish in the steeplechase. She also placed sixth in the 5,000 (19:02.00).
Keira Felston also had a pair of Top 8 finishes. She was seventh in the discus (37.19 meters) and eighth in the hammer (48.55 meters). Madeline Lotts added a sixth in the 10,000 (39:32.89).
William Crowder (100, 10.76) and Tucker Kindig (53.35 meters in the hammer) had fifth-place finishes for the SU men. Reed Davis was sixth in the 10,000 (33:37.32) and seventh in the 3,000 (9:00.59). Ethan Harrower took sixth in the 3,000 steeplechase (10:19.59).
Men’s tennis: SU 6, Ramapo 3
HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Shenandoah University won five of six singles matches to rally past Ramapo (N.J) on Friday.
SU trailed 2-1 after doubles, but got singles wins from No. Jovan Cirkovic (6-1, 6-4), No. 2 Artem Babaiev (6-3, 6-1); No. 3 Dominick Suwak (6-0, 6-1), No. 4 Keith Orr (6-1, 6-1) and No. 6 Jonathan Clippinger (4-6, 6-2, 1-0, 12-10 in tiebreaker). Orr and Suwak won 8-1 at No. 2 doubles for the Hornets (4-3).
Women’s tennis: SU 7, Ramapo 2
HILTON HEAD — Shenandoah University swept the opening three doubles matches during a win over Ramapo (N.J) on Friday.
The teams of No. 1 Jahveesha Combs-Alliosn Cherwien, No. 2 Kelly Huda, Jada Lewis and No. 3 Erin Talko-Madison each won by 8-5 scores.
Singles winners for SU (3-5) were: No. 1 Combs (6-0, 6-2), No. 3 Hudak (6-0, 6-2), No. 4 Lewis (8-4) and No. 5 Talko (8-2).
Pro basketball: Reading 118, Vipers 103
WINCHESTER — The Virginia Valley Vipers fell to 0-6 with a loss in The Basketball League to the Reading Rebels on Saturday.
The Vipers trailed 27-20 after one quarter, 62-52 at halftime and 89-77 after three quarters. Virginia got as close as 96-89 with 6:54 left in the fourth quarter.
Vipers leaders: Marlon Parker 16 points, 2 assists; Rze Culbreath 14 points, 3 assists, 3 steals; Chris Chaney 13 points, 3 steals, 2 assists, 2 blocks; Kam Cooper 13 points, 2 steals; Dhonte Ford 11 points, 4 assists; Justin Brown 10 points, 8 rebounds; Malique Judd 8 points, 7 rebounds; James Williams-Hanton 7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals.
