STEPHENS CITY — Sherando notched four consecutive pins in the upper weights and cruised to a 44-27 Class 4 Northwestern District wrestling victory against James Wood on Wednesday.
Sherando winners: Aaron Metz (170 pounds) pin, 1:36; Colton Folltz (180) pin, 1:38; Saxton Garver (195) pin 1:02; Aydan Willis (220) pin, 2:59; Tyler Koerner (106) 17-0 tech fall in 4:47; Brogan Teter (132) 5-2 decision; Heath Rudolph (145) 8-2 decision; Michael Gause (126) 6-0 decision; Ashanti Santiago (113) forfeit.
James Wood winners: Chris Nuss (138) pin, 1:26; Joey Vitola (152) pin, 1:28; Sam Adkins (160) pin, 2:45; Logan Knisley (120) 6-0 decision; Brayden Patterson-Campbell (285) forfeit.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Strasburg 54, Clarke County 38
STRASBURG — Snapping a three-game losing streak, Strasburg pulled away from Clarke County in the second half to net a Bull Run District victory on Wednesday.
The Rams (8-7, 4-4) completed a regular-season sweep against the Eagles (7-10, 5-4). Leading 20-17 at the half, Strasburg outscored Clarke County 20-6 in the third quarter to take control.
Leaders — Clarke County: Ellis Nei 13 points, 4 rebounds; Volkan Ergen 7 points, 9 rebounds; Strasburg: Trevor Sager 17 points; Craig Pangle 13 points, 5 rebounds; Derek Fox 11 points, 5 rebounds.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Millbrook 79, Stone Bridge 47
WINCHESTER — Unbeaten Millbrook outscored Stone Bridge 24-5 in the first quarter and cruised to romp at Casey Gymnasium on Wednesday.
The Pioneers (16-0) led 43-26 at the half and 59-37 after three quarters. Millbrook nailed 13 of 24 three-point attempts (54 percent).
Millbrook leaders: Avery O’Roke 20 points, 6 assists, 5 steals; Emily Magee 16 points (4 3-pointers), 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Kennedi Rooks 10 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals; Cianna Harrison 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Lauren Bartlett 9 points; Jenna McClung 9 points.
Strasburg 57, Clarke County 36
STRASBURG — Clarke County lost to Strasburg in Bull Run District action on Tuesday. The Eagles (7-10, 3-6 district) trailed 17-7 after one quarter, 31-12 at the half and 51-22 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Alison Sipe 9 points, 5 rebounds; Ellie Brumback 8 points; Raegan Owens 7 points.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Sherando sweeps district foes
WOODBERRY FOREST — Sherando defeated Kettle Run 98-72 and Culpeper County 133-34 in Class 4 Northwestern District dual meet action on Tuesday at the Woodberry Forest School.
Sherando winners: 200-yard freestyle: Natalee Tusing 2:01.59; 200 IM: Emma De Jong 2:14.06; 100 free: De Jong 56.38; 200 free relay: Taylor Smith, Tusing, Lexee Schellhammer, De Jong 1:45.54; 100 backstroke: Jordyn Jones 1:04.94; 100 breaststroke: Lindley Armel 1:17.92; 400 freestyle relay: Tusing, Armel, Smith, De Jong 3:56.45.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Warriors go 1-1 in meet
WOODBERRY FOREST — Sherando defeated Culpeper County 101-41 and lost to Kettle Run 104-49 in Class 4 Northwestern District dual meet action on Tuesday at the Woodberry Forest School.
Sherando winners: 100-yard backstroke: Peter Pham 1:00.75; 100 breaststroke: Trevor Cram 1:06.90.
