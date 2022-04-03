STEPHENS CITY — Cole Orr pitched a five-inning, one-hit shutout to lead the Sherando to a 13-0 win over Handley in Class 4 Northwestern District baseball action on Saturday.
Orr had nine strikeouts and did not allow a walk for the Warriors (7-0, 3-0 district). Sherando scored two runs in each of the first two innings, then scored nine runs in the third inning against the Judges (3-4, 1-2). Josh Stickles’ double in the fifth was Handley’s only hit.
Other Sherando leaders: David English 3-3, double, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Trey Williams 2-2, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Zach Symons 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Orr 1-3, 2 RBIs; Ty Helmick, Donavyn Willis 2 runs each.
Riverside 5, James Wood 0
WINCHESTER — John Copenhaver’s second-inning single was James Wood’s only hit as the Colonels (3-3) fell against Riverside on Saturday.
James Wood starter Nick Bell allowed two hits, two runs (one earned), while striking out six and walking none in five innings.
Girls' soccer: Handley 4, Sherando 0
STEPHENS CITY — Julia Nerangis scored two goals to lead Handley to a Class 4 Northwestern District victory over Sherando on Friday.
The Judges are 5-0 (3-0 district) and the Warriors are 2-4 (2-2).
Other Handley leaders: Mikayla Balio, Bella Balio 1 goal each; Madison Hobson, Alivia Ricci, Taylor Roark 1 assist each; Emma Westfall 4 saves.
Men’s lacrosse: SU 21, Va. Wesleyan 5
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University tied a program record with its ninth win of the season in an ODAC blowout of Virginia Wesleyan on Senior Day.
The Hornets (9-2, 4-0) led 13-0 at the half and scored the first 16 goals against the Marlins (4-7, 1-4). Logan Clingerman and Chris Baker led SU with five goals each. Tyler Held netted four, while Matt Daniel and Brock DiMauro notched two each. Held, Daniel and DiMauro had two assists each. Mark Isabelle (6) and Isaac Graves combined for eight saves.
Women’s lacrosse: SU 20, Ferrum 7
WINCHESTER — Leading 10-5 at the half, SU outscored Ferrum 8-0 in the third period of an ODAC romp on Saturday.
Gabriella Raspanti led SU (7-3, 2-0) with four goals as 12 Hornets scored in the contest. Emily Lerch notched a hat trick, while Reilly Cisar, Emma Stiffler and Paige Padberg added two each. Stiffler, who scored her 100th career goal, also had seven assists as SU outshot Ferrum 38-13.
Baseball: Roanoke sweeps SU
WINCHESTER — Roanoke swept an ODAC doubleheader against Shenandoah University on Saturday, winning 12-2 and 11-5 at Bridgeforth Field.
The Maroons (15-9, 6-4) pounded out 20 hits and scored eight runs in the top of the ninth to break open the first game. Frankie Ritter and Gavin Horning had two hits each for SU (17-8-1, 4-4-1) in the contest. Will Turner tossed a seven-hitter for Roanoke.
In the nightcap, the Maroons scored four runs in the third inning and five in the fourth to take control. Kyle Lisa had four hits, including a homer and a double, while driving in two for SU. Horning recorded three hits, while Pearce Bucher and Ryan Clawson added two each.
Softball: Roanoke takes two from SU
WINCHESTER — Roanoke’s Jada Carnes pitched a pair of complete games as the No. 11 Maroons swept an ODAC doubleheader 3-2 and 5-1 against Shenandoah University on Saturday.
Trailing 2-1, Roanoke (17-7, 3-3) won the opener on Serenity Bishop’s two-run homer in the fifth. Carnes threw a four-hitter. Tiffany Bower and Savannah Thorne had RBI singles for SU (7-12, 2-4).
Carnes threw a five-hitter in the second game. Danielle McNeil had two hits and scored on Bower’s RBI single in the first for SU.
Track & field: Kindig breaks hammer mark
FREDERICKSBURG — Tucker Kindig broke the Shenandoah University record in the hammer for the second consecutive day in winning at Mary Washington’s Battlefield Relays on Saturday.
Kindig, who threw 52.41 meters on Friday at William & Mary, had a toss of 53.85 meters (176 feet, 8 inches) on Saturday.
Will Crowder, Miles Moore, Andre Jackson and Elijah Morton teamed up to break the SU record in winning the 4x100 meter relay in 41.33 seconds, the fastest time in Division III this season. Moore also won the 100 dash in 11.0 seconds.
The SU women also won a pair of events. Erin Atkinson, Morgan Wuenschel, Emma Nicely and Maddie Lotts took the 1,600 relay in 4:44.25. Kiara Felston won the hammer with a toss of 41.06 meters (134 feet, 8.5 inches).
