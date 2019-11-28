STEPHENS CITY — Blake Conner wanted to go to Shepherd University in West Virginia and when the school made her a scholarship offer, she got her wish.
The Sherando senior recently signed her letter of intent to play softball at Shepherd and she said it was a dream come true for her.
“It was my first choice all along,” Conner said after school on Monday. “I just loved the campus and I didn’t want to go far away from home. So it’s the perfect distance.”
Conner signed her letter of intent at a signing day party she had at the Paladin Bar and Grill in Stephens City on Saturday.
Conner said that she attended Shepherd’s recruiting day a couple of months ago and was offered a partial scholarship by the school around the second week of October.
“I just really liked the coach,” Conner said. “I liked her coaching style. I really connected with her. It’s not too far and I didn’t want to go far at all.”
Conner said she was also getting interest from local Division III colleges Shenandoah University, Eastern Mennonite University and Bridgewater College.
Rams third-year head coach Marissa Leslie led the Rams to a 42-18 record overall (a program record for wins) and a 23-9 mark in Mountain East Conference play as Shepherd advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season last year. The Rams won the Atlantic Region but lost to West Chester in the Super Regionals. Shepherd finished the year ranked 19th in the nation. The Rams will play in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference for the first time in 2020.
Conner said that Leslie has told her that she will probably see playing time at either first base or in the outfield. Conner has had a hot bat throughout her career at Sherando. Last year Conner hit .471 (33 for 70), with seven doubles, two triples, five homers, 17 RBIs, 30 runs scored and four stolen bases. She was a first team Class 4 All-Northwestern District and All-Region 4C pick.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bridgewater’s Dang, SU’s Hill 1st team All-ODAC
FOREST — Senior free safeties Nate Hill of Shenandoah University and Clarke County graduate Matt Dang of Bridgewater College were each named to the All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference first team as part of selections that were released on Tuesday.
Dang earned first team All-ODAC honors for the second straight season. He totaled 33 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, one sack, one interception, two fumble recoveries, five pass breakups and three blocked kicks.
Hill was Shenandoah’s lone first team honoree. Seniors Casey Stewart and Daniel Small were selected to the second team offense at wide receiver and offensive line, respectively, while sophomore defensive lineman Jordan Rice, senior linebacker Bernie Hayes III and junior defensive back Daquan Pridget all earned third team spots on defense.
Hill, the Hornets all-time interceptions leader with 18, led the ODAC with seven interceptions this season and he was second at Shenandoah with 62 total tackles.
Stewart, one of Shenandoah’s two co-captains, had 70 receptions for 1,191 yards and 13 touchdowns. He led the league in receiving yards and was second in TDs. Stewart finished his career as the No. 2 receiver all-time and a program-record 34 touchdown catches.
Small, a three-year starter, anchored the Hornets offensive line from his right tackle position and he helped SU to a second-best-in-league 439 yards per game along with 33.6 points per outing.
Pridget, who earns third team All-ODAC honors for the second straight season, finished fourth on the team with 60 tackles (41 solo) and had two interceptions while playing a combination of safety and cornerback.
Rice made the most of his first season as a starter by posting 17 solo and 17 assisted tackles from his defensive end position. He led SU with 4.5 sacks for 30 yards and had 10 tackles for a total of 43 yards of loss.
Hayes started all 10 games at outside linebacker and had 55 tackles (31 solo) along with 3.5 tackles for loss and one interception. Hayes had a season-high 10 tackles in a 49-31 ODAC win at Ferrum on Nov. 2.
Bridgewater swept the major awards. Quarterback Jay Scroggins was named the Offensive Player of the Year, linebacker Re’Shaun Myers won his second straight Defensive Player of the Year award and Mike Clark was named Coach of the Year. Eagles freshman wide receiver Viante Tucker earned Rookie of the Year honors.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Shenandoah 66, Juniata 50
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University earned its first win of the season by beating Juniata College 66-50 in the Hornets’ home opener in non-conference action on Tuesday.
Shenandoah (1-2) pulled away with a 20-5 run midway through the second half to dispatch the Eagles (1-3).
With the score tied at 38-38 following a Marcus Hall jumper for Juniata, Christopher Chaney (19 points) hit two free throws with 9:49 left to start the run that made it 58-43 with 3:32 left. Chaney scored nine of the Hornets’ 11 points in a span of 2:57 to make it 49-41 with 6:52 remaining.
Juniata hit a jumper at 6:25 to cut its deficit to six, 49-43, only to see Alan Dabney (17 points) answer with a 3-pointer 27 seconds later to start a 9-0 run.
The Hornets made 23 of 52 shots (44 percent) while Juniata hit 21 of 58 (36 percent).
Also for SU, Jalen Hill had eight rebounds. Juniata’s John Kelly had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
