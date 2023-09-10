SALEM — Sherando senior Dylan McGraw placed 17th to lead all Warrior cross country runners in the Red division on Saturday at the Knights Crossing Invitational in Green Hill Park.
McGraw recorded a 3.1-mile time of 16 minutes, 21.60 seconds in the race that featured 56 teams and 434 runners on the boys’ side. Monticello senior Bazil Mathes won by 19.6 seconds with a 15:04.3.
Blacksburg won the team title with 76 points, 93 more than Cardinal Gibbons (169). Sherando was 19th with 585 points.
In the girls’ meet, Cardinal Gibbons had a perfect 15-point score to win by 112 points over Loudoun Valley (127). The Warriors placed 20th out of 44 teams with 600 points. Out of 368 individuals, Cardinal Gibbons’ Hannah Rae Shaffer had the top time with 17:45.90 to win by 40.5 seconds.
Other Sherando boys’ scorers: 84. Ryan Maki 17:49.1); 144. Jed Bell 18:33.6); 166. Brock Smith 18:46.6); 196. Sebastian Berrios 19:09.7).
Sherando girls’ scorers: 88. Mia Adams 22:11.2; 103. Addy Wallin 22:33.2; 138. Gracie Defibaugh 23:12.7; 157. Olivia Lee 23:49.1; 190. Avery Ryan 24:37.0).
Field hockey: SU 4, Washington College 0
WINCHESTER — Mairead McKibbin scored two goals off Gracie Wilkerson assists in the third quarter to lead No. 25 ranked Shenandoah (2-1) past Washington College (Md.) on Saturday afternoon.
SU is 2-1 and Washington is 2-2.
Claudia Lenahan scored to give the Hornets a 1-0 lead at the half and Elizabeth Ranberger closed out the scoring. Taylor Swann had three of her saves in the third quarter for SU, which had a 21-8 shot edge.
Women’s soccer: SU goes 1-1 in own tourney
WINCHESTER — On the final day of the Shenandoah Tournament, the Hornets fell to No. 8-ranked Carnegie Mellon on Sunday afternoon.
The Hornets — who beat Susquehanna 1-0 on Saturday — fell to 3-1 and Carnegie Mellon is 4-0.
Vivian Wang scored twice to lead Carnegie Mellon, which led 2-0 at halftime. The Tartans outshot the Hornets 16-6, with SU’s Karissa Dominick making seven saves and Kasie Kilmer making one on a breakaway attempt.
On Saturday, Maya Horner scored in the 75th minute for SU, which outshot 0-2 Susquehanna 10-3. Karissa Dominick made two saves for the Hornets.
Men’s soccer: SU 3, Penn College 0
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah was finally able to make its home debut by beating Penn College on Saturday on the second day of the Shenandoah Tournament after three lightning delays canceled its game Friday evening.
The Hornets are 2-1 and Penn is 1-2-1.
SU led 1-0 at the half on a Chinedu Ikem goal. In the 53rd minute, Ikem would score again, and Maynor Menendez added a goal in the 59th minute. The Hornets had a 13-1 shot advantage and Travis Jett made one save for SU.
College volleyball: SU goes 2-2 in tournament
WINCHESTER – Shenandoah University split two matches on Saturday and two on Friday at the Shenandoah Invitational.
On Saturday, the Hornets (4-4) rallied for a 3-1 win (26-24, 25-13, 17-25, 25-11) against Hood College (3-5) in the morning match and swept Gallaudet (7-2) by the scores of 25-20, 25-16, 25-13 in the second match.
Against Hood, the Hornets were led by Jillian Warter (16 kills, 11 digs), Regan Minney (10 kills, eight digs), Aaliyah Chunn (10 kills, two blocks), Natalie Reader (25 digs, three aces) and Abby Lichtenfels (41 assists, seven digs).
Against Gallaudet, Litchenfels had 16 assists for the Hornets, who were also led by Warter (seven kills) and Reader (10 digs).
On Friday, SU beat Mary Baldwin 25-18, 25-10, 25-23 and received 16 assists from Lichtenfels, 10 digs from Reader, and seven kills and seven digs from Warter. Against Misericordia, SU lost 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 29-27, 15-11. Warter had 15 kills and 10 digs, Brooke Gast had 10 kills, Minney had nine kills and nine digs, Reader had 14 digs and Lichtenfels had 42 assists and eight digs.
