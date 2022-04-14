STEPHENS CITY — The Sherando boys’ tennis team dropped only three games in defeating Strasburg 9-0 in non-district action on Thursday. The Warriors are 5-6.
Singles winners: No. 1 Tommy Reese 8-2; No. 2 Andrew Bray 8-0; No. 3 Adam Hall 8-0; No. 4 Justin Lee 8-0; No. 5 Vishan Bhagat 8-0; No. 6 Justin Jensen 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Reese/Bhagat 8-1; No. 2 Hall/Jensen 8-0; No. 3 William Callanan/Ian Liang 8-0.
Girls' soccer: Clarke County 8, East Rockingham 0
ELKTON — Maya Marasco had a hat trick and an assist to lead Clarke County to a Bull Run District win over East Rockingham on Thursday. The Eagles are 6-0 (5-0 district).
Other Clarke County leaders: Kelsey Elrod 1 goal, 1 assist; Emily Zimmerman, Campbell Neiman, Summer Toone, Rebecca Camacho-Bruno 1 goal each; Olivia Morise, Ella O'Donnell, Audrey Price 1 assist each; Emma Rogers 4 saves.
Boys' soccer: Clarke County 4, East Rockingham 0
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County remained undefeated at 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the Bull Run District with a win over East Rockingham on Thursday.
Clarke County leaders: Menes Ajyeman 1 goal, 2 assists; Leo Morris 2 goals; Cal Beckett 1 goal; Ian Waldner 1 assist.
Baseball: Atlantic Shores 10, Clarke County 0 (5)
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Clarke County completed play in the Mingo Bay Classic with a 1-3 record, falling 10-0 to Atlantic Shores Christian in five innings on Thursday.
The Eagles (5-6) gave up five runs in the first, two in the second and three in the fourth. Luke Lyman had Clarke County's only hit.
Skyline 11, Sherando 10
FRONT ROYAL — Izaiah Matthews's walk-off single capped a three-run bottom of the seventh inning in Skyline's win over Sherando on Thursday.
Skyline had four hits and a walk in the seventh against Sherando (9-3). The Warriors led 3-2 after one inning, 6-4 after two innings, trailed 8-6 after three, and led 10-8 after scoring three runs in the top of the seventh.
Sherando leaders: David English 3-4, 2 triples, 2 RBIs; Tyler Strosnider 2-3, 2 RBIs; Terrell Roberts 2-5, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Trey Williams, Cole Orr 2-4, double, 2 runs each.
Softball: Skyline 14, Sherando 6
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning but Skyline scored the next 10 runs and went on to defeat Sherando on Thursday.
The Hawks scored one run in the second inning, four in the third and five in the fifth. They had 18 hits against Sherando (3-8).
Sherando leaders: Jaeda Long 2-3, 3 RBIs; Madison Harris, Isabel Hall 2-4, 2 runs each; Kayla Grum 2-4; Meghan Harris 1-2, RBI, 2 walks.
East Rockingham 3, Clarke County 2
ELKTON — Clarke County committed six errors and surrendered three unearned runs in a Bull Run District loss to East Rockingham on Thursday.
Clarke County (10-2, 5-2) led 2-0 after the top of the third inning, but East Rockingham scored once in the third inning and twice in the fourth to complete the scoring.
Clarke County leaders: Abby Peace 6 innings (complete game), 3 runs (0 earned), 3 hits, 4 walks, 5 strikeouts in circle, 3-3, RBI at plate; Kacie Turner 1-2, double, run, 2 walks; Anna Hornbaker 1-3, RBI; Madison Edwards 1-4, run.
Women’s hoops: SU’s Weinel earns honor
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University forward Olivia Weinel earned First Team All-State honors from the Virginia State Sports Information Directors Association in selections announced Thursday.
The Mount Airy, Md., native and two-year co-captain led the Hornets to the most successful basketball season in Shenandoah’s history with a 22-6 record. The Hornets won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and advanced to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Weinel averaged a team-high 13 points per game and averaged 4.6 rebounds per game. She shot 47 percent from the field (151 of 319) and 86 percent from the free throw line (70 of 81).
Weinel was previously named ODAC All-Tournament, First Team All-ODAC and Second Team All-Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.