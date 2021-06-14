Sherando senior swimmer Trevor Cram has signed to compete with NCAA Division II Barton College in North Carolina on a partial scholarship.
Located in Wilson, Barton competes in the Conference Carolinas. The Bulldogs went 3-1 in dual meets this year and placed second in the six-team conference meet after winning it the previous two years.
Cram — whose best events are the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststroke — said he first made contact with Barton in December. Cram said after competing as a guest for a club swimming team in North Carolina while on vacation, one of the coaches on that club team recommended Cram to Barton.
Barton is coached by Kevin Woodhull-Smith, who guided the Bulldogs this past year after eight years as an assistant coach at NCAA Division I East Carolina.
“They’re a championship program,” Cram said, “And I really like that [Woodhull-Smith] has that background [at East Carolina].”
Cram is coming off a stellar year with Valley Swim Team Phoenix in Strasburg, which he joined after the 2019-20 high school season. In December in Warrenton, for the first time Cram qualified for the National Club Swimming Association national meet as a result of swimming a personal record of 59.36 seconds in the 100-yard breaststroke.
In March, he finished 75th in that event in 59.65 and placed 75th in the 200 breast (2:10.70) at NCSA nationals.
“This has been kind of my breakout year because I started swimming with Valley Swim Team Phoenix,” Cram said. “I’ve made a lot of progress and was able to put myself in this position.”
Cram is also a two-time Winchester Star All-Area selection as a result of his performances his sophomore and junior seasons with Sherando. During this year’s Frederick County season held after the Virginia High School League season, Cram recorded a time of 1:09.37 in the 100-meter breast on March 13, an improvement on his top time of 1:10.37 as a junior. Cram won the Class 4 Northwestern District title in the 100 breast his junior year.
Cram will study criminology and criminal justice sciences.
“It’s going to be a really nice experience [to swim at the college level],” Cram said. “I’m excited to see where it takes me.”
Broad Run ends Millbrook’s baseball season
ASHBURN — Broad Run’s William Snyder belted a three-run homer in the second inning as the Spartans ended Millbrook’s season with a 7-2 triumph in the Region 4C semifinals.
Broad Run (13-1) will host James Wood (13-3) in the regional championship game at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Pioneers finish their season 13-3.
Ethan Burgreen’s solo homer in the first had given Millbrook a 1-0 lead, but Broad Run tied it with a run in the bottom of the inning and took the lead for good with Snyder’s blast an inning later.
Millbrook cut the deficit to 4-2 after Sebastian Trigali’s RBI double in the fourth, but Broad Run tacked on three insurance runs in the sixth.
Nate Brookshire (double) had two of Millbrook’s six hits. Starter Jerrod Jenkins went five innings, allowing five hits, four runs (three earned), three walks, while striking out two. He also hit three batters.
Tuscarora eliminates James Wood softball
LEESBURG — Lindsey Mullen pitched a perfect game to lead the Tuscarora softball team to a 10-0 win over James Wood in the Region 4C softball semifinals on Monday night.
James Wood, which earned its fifth straight regional berth this season, ends the year with a 10-5 record.
No other details were reported.
Park View knocks out Millbrook boys' soccer
STERLING — The Millbrook boys' soccer team saw its season end with a 5-1 loss to Park View on Monday in the Region 4C semifinals on Monday night.
The Pioneers (9-5) received a goal from Raphael Espinoza in making its first regional appearance since 2014.
Royals take second game of doubleheader
WINCHESTER — The Winchester Royals scored two runs in each of the first two innings and went on to defeat Waynesboro 7-3 in the second game of Valley Baseball League doubleheader on Sunday night at Bridgeforth Field.
The Royals (4-2) took the lead for good on a two-run home run by Austin Bulman (2 for 3) in the first inning.
Down 4-0, Waynesboro scored three runs in the top of the third inning. But Winchester answered with two more runs in the sixth on a wild pitch and a Cristopher De Guzman (2 for 2, two runs, walk) sacrifice fly to complete the scoring in the seven-inning game.
Reliever Nicholas Trabacchi (1-1) came on in the fourth inning and pitched three shutout, hitless innings to earn the win. He walked one batter and struck out two.
Winchester also was led by Cameron Brantlay (2 for 3, double, run), Dilan Espinal (2 for 3, run, RBI), Haden Madagan (1 for 2, walk, run) and Ramses Cordova and Will Long, who had one RBI each.
