STEPHENS CITY — The Sherando volleyball team swept defending Class 4 Northwestern District champion Fauquier by the scores of 25-10, 25-19, 25-23 on Wednesday night.
The Warriors are now 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the district.
Clarke County 3, Berkeley Springs 0
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County improved to 2-0 by beating Berkeley Springs (W.Va.) by the scores of 25-9, 25-18, 25-20 on Wednesday.
Clarke County leaders: Abigail Peace 10 kills; Elizabeth Wallace 5 blocks; Jessica Fikac 8 digs; Alyssa Hoggatt 27 assists; Hannah Trenary 6 aces.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Goucher 3, Shenandoah 0
TOWSON, Md. — Host Goucher College swept Shenandoah University in non-conference action Wednesday evening by the scores of 25-19, 25-14, 26-24 to improve to 3-0.
Shenandoah (1-2) hit a match-best .147 in the final set with 11 kills against six errors in 34 attempts. Coach Kent Clayberg's club ended up with 23 kills total.
Cassie Didinger led the Hornets with six kills with Sabrina Semo adding five and Emily Cheatwood four. Megan Hillyard had 11 of SU's 21 assists with Semo posting 11 digs and Niki Balestri 10.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SU hires assistant coach
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University head softball coach Courtney Moyer announced Wednesday the addition of Erin Wolstenholme as assistant softball coach.
Wolstenholme, a former Cortland (N.Y.) State standout, comes to SU as the softball program's first-ever full-time assistant after three seasons as head softball coach at Wells College in Aurora, N.Y.
Wolstenholme, who was a three-time NCAA Division III softball tournament participant at Cortland, was hired at Wells in December of 2016, to lead the restart of its program after a two-year hiatus. She led the Express to nine wins in their first season of varsity play with eight of those victories coming versus NEAC opponents. Wells went 18-61 overall over the past three seasons.
