STEPHENS CITY — The Sherando High School wrestling team won a pair of tight matches to capture the team title at its own Andrew Kenney Memorial Tournament, which concluded Saturday.
The Warriors went an unbeaten 7-0 in the 16-team event, pulling out a 32-31 win against Potomac in the semifinals and a 39-36 triumph against Woodgrove in the title match. Sherando also notched victories against Washington-Liberty (54-24). Chancellor (73-6), Osbourn (57-18), Amherst County (84-0) and Warren County (47-30).
Top Sherando performers: Anthony Lucchiani (120), Keegan Judd (145), Brogan Teter (160) and Aydan Willis (220) each went 7-0. Tyler McDonald (113), Tyler Koerner (126), Michael Gause (160) and Brandon Blair (170) each went 6-1.
Colonels take Harrisonburg title
HARRISONBURG — James Wood rallied from sixth place after the opening day to capture the team title at the 48th annual Harrisonburg Invitational on Saturday.
The Colonels, who had seven wrestlers place third or better, totaled 162.5 points to edge Paul VI (160) and J.P. McCaskey (154.5) in the 14-team event.
James Wood place-winners: First place: Colton Bendure (113), Braden Sitton (132). Second place: James Battulga (120), William Andrews (152), Caleb Keefer (182). Third place: Blake Messick (126); Jack Thompson (285).
Handley goes 2-3 in Skyline event
FRONT ROYAL — Handley had a rough Saturday in Skyline High School’s Appalachian Duals, dropping three tight matches in the championship bracket to finish the event 2-3.
After defeating Light Ridge (54-24) and Mountain View (60-3) on Friday, the Judges fell against Berkeley Springs (39-34), Fauquier (39-32) and Musselman (42-30).
Top Handley performers: Hayden Thompson (106), Garrett Stickley (113), Nick Baker (120), Simon Bishop (160) and Quinton Mudd (220) each went 5-0.
Millbrook goes 4-3 at Skyline event
FRONT ROYAL — After starting 1-3, Millbrook won its final three matches at Skyline High School’s Appalachian Duals on Saturday.
The Pioneers scored wins over Tuscarora (60-13), Moorefield (54-30), Riverside (39-34) and Light Ridge (42-42, winning on criteria), while falling against Strasburg (39-36), Skyline (70-6) and Kettle Run (39-30).
Top Millbrook performers: Jett Hellmut (285) 7-0; Matthew Topham (132 and 138) 6-1; Elliott Rivera (113) and Jason Coleman (170) each went 5-2.
Eagles go 3-2 in invitational
KEYSER, W.Va. — Clarke County notched a 3-2 record on the weekend in the Keyser Invitational.
The Eagles scored wins over R.C. Byrd (65-18), Frankfort (48-14) and Musselman B (66-6), while falling to South Garrett (40-39) and University (51-30).
Top Clarke County performers: Colton Vincent (113), Blake Jacobsen (138), Trace Mansfield (195) and Michael Perozich (220) each went 5-0. Cannon Long (145) and Kaylee Anderson (160) each went 4-1.
Swimming: Sherando sweeps Liberty
WINCHESTER — Sherando High School’s girls’ 200-meter medley relay team swam a VHSL qualifying time to highlight a team sweep against Liberty on Saturday at Jim Barnett Park.
The Warriors won the girls’ meet 127-43, while taking the boys’ competition 86-50.
Chelsey Jones, Madison Reed, Taylor Smith and Natalee Tusing swam a time of 2:08.21 in the medley relay, which was more than two seconds under the VHSL qualifying standard.
Other Sherando girls’ winners: Tusing (200 freestyle in 2:29.01, 100 free in 1:03.28); Smith (200 individual medley in 2:34.00, 100 breaststroke in 1:09.42); Jones (100 butterfly in 1:12.09); Madelyn Twigg (100 backstroke in 1:10.23); Jennifer Angel (50 freestyle in 33.12); 200 free relay (Twigg, Addy Wallin, Stella Wallin, Lexi Schellhammer) 2:05.00; 400 free relay (Twigg, Reed, Tusing, Smith) 4:21.65.
Sherando boys’ winners: Toby Winston (200 IM in 2:28.89 and 100 fly in 1:07.37); Ian Liang (200 free in 2:44.25 and 400 free in 5:52.81); Ben Jensen (100 free in 1:05.95); Jack Ubert (100 breast in 1:28.21); 200 medley relay (Jensen, Evan Mercer, Winston, Ubert) 2:05.83; 400 freestyle relay (Mercer, Ubert, Jensen, Winston) 4:31.54.
Millbrook sweeps Clarke County
STRASBURG — Millbrook High School swam to a pair of victories against Clarke County at Signal Knob Recreation Center on Saturday.
The Pioneers won 107-41 in the girls’ competition, while taking an 85-64 decision in the boys’ meet.
Millbrook girls’ winners: Lyddie Esslinger (200 freestyle in 2:14.32, 100 free in 1:00.56); Olivia Webster (200 individual medley in 2:28.26 and 100 butterfly in 1:06.15); Morgan Holben (100 free in 32.46); Lauren Dennard (100 backstroke in 1:32.61); Julia Frerotte (100 breaststroke in 1:35.82); 200 medley relay (Esslinger, Frerotte, Webster, Carolina Arias) 2:14.53; 200 free relay (Holben, Lauren Rosenthal, Mariya Nith, Arias) 2:09.72; 400 free relay: (Arias, Jordan Anderson, Webster, Esslinger) 4:34.40.
Millbrook boys’ winners: Aidan Post (200 free in 2:06.38, 500 free in 5:40.29); Wyatt Post (200 IM in 2:19.20, 100 fly in 1:00.58); Odin Kulp (100 freestyle in 1:06.32); Nathan Regula (100 breast in 1:19.63); Nicholas Barreda (100 back in 1:12.46); 200 medley relay (A. Post, Regula, Barreda, W. Post) 2:03.90; 400 free relay (W. Post, A. Post, Regula, Barreda) 4:06.31.
Clarke County girls’ winners: Noelle Whalen (500 free in 6:13.48).
Clarke County boys’ winners: Jefferson Fairbanks (50 freestyle in 24.84); 200 free relay (Lucas Welch, Ethan Marchisano, Joseph Ziercher, Ron Martin) 1:57.27.
Women’s hoops: SU 64, Gallaudet 54
WASHINGTON — Shenandoah University scored the game’s first 11 points and held onto the lead for good in a non-league win over Gallaudet on Friday.
The Hornets (5-3) made 10 of 13 shots (77 percent) in the opening quarter to take a 21-10 lead. After Gallaudet closed to within 31-23 at the half, SU doubled that margin to take a 51-35 lead after three quarters. The Bison (3-5) never got closer then seven points in the final period.
Sarah Sondrol (14), Shawnise Campbell (10) and Madisen Kimble (9) came off the bench to lead the Hornets in scoring. Chrystal Salit had 16 points off the bench to lead Gallaudet.
Shenandoah’s scheduled home game Sunday against Mary Washington was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within the Eagles’ program.
