PHILADELPHIA — Sherando senior Ella Carlson placed fifth out of 17 competitors in the high school girls’ discus throw championship on Thursday at the Penn Relays at Franklin Field.
Carlson recorded a top mark of 136 feet, 8 inches to place second among American competitors. Jamaicans took three of the top four spots, with Cedricka Williams recording a top mark of 177-2 and Victoria Christie taking second with a 147-7. Ella Lucas of Warwick (Pa.) was third with a 139-6.
The defending Virginia Class 4 state champion in the discus, Carlson’s best career mark is 138-5 set last year. Her best mark this season is 138-2.
Clarke County 4, Madison County 0
BERRYVILLE — Kelsey Elrod scored twice as Clarke County remained unbeaten (10-0, 9-0) in a Bull Run District win.
Clarke County leaders: Campbell Neiman 1 goal, 1 assist; Ella O’Donnell 1 goal; Summer Toone 1 assist.
College softball: SU eliminated at ODAC tourney
SALEM — After losing its Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament opener to 14-3 to No. 2 seed Randolph-Macon, No. 7 Shenandoah University saw its season end later Friday afternoon with a 7-1 loss to No. 6 Ferrum.
Ferrum (22-16) scored four runs in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead over the Hornets (14-24). Three of the four runs were unearned as SU committed a pair of errors in the frame.
Shenandoah scored its lone run in the third. Danielle McNeill led off with a walk, was sacrificed to second and scored on Tiffany Bower's single up the middle.
Megan Scalley (6-12) took the loss. She allowed six runs (three earned) on six hits and six walks in four innings. She also struck out two.
SU had six hits in the contest, with Bower and Taylor Glover both getting two each.
In the Hornets' tourney opener, 13th-ranked Randolph-Macon (31-7) won in five innings, scoring eight runs in the first and six in the third for a 14-0 lead.
SU scored its three runs on two hits and two Yellow Jackets errors in the top of the fifth.
Rachael Blumenschine, Lily Richichi, and Ryelee Brown had RBIs in the fifth with Blumenschine and Richichi both reaching via fielder's choice and Brown singling up the middle.
Brown's hit was one of three for SU. Bower had an infield single in the second and Glover a single through the right side in the fifth.
(0) comments
