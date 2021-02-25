Sherando senior soccer player Ashley Catalano recently signed to play in college for NCAA Division III Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg.
As a sophomore in 2019 in the Warriors’ last season, Catalano was a Class 4 All-Northwestern District second team selection as a defender. Catalano had one goal and one assist for a Sherando team that went 12-5-1. The Warriors posted 10 shutouts to tie a school record and allowed only 19 goals.
Catalano will be a center defender or defensive midfielder for the Royals, who went 10-7-1 overall and 4-5-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in 2019. EMU opens its nine-game spring season on Sunday.
Catalano plans on majoring in nursing.
Sherando will open its 2021 season on April 28 at Millbrook.
SU men’s basketball remains winless
HARRISONBURG — Eastern Mennonite University went on a late 21-2 run to overcome a seven-point deficit with 5:25 to go to win 79-67 over Shenandoah University in Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball on Wednesday at Yoder Arena.
Overall, the Royals (2-1, 2-1 ODAC) outscored the Hornets (0-7, 0-7) 54-30 in the second half to erase a 37-25 deficit and beat SU for the sixth straight time.
The Hornets ended the first half on a 23-8 run.
After EMU tied the game at 50 with 9:23 left, SU went on a 10-3 run that was capped by a Matthew Anderson 3-pointer with 5:25 left. EMU outscored the Hornets 21-2 to take a 74-62 lead with 1:05 left. The Royals hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute to secure the victory.
SU shot 26 of 76 (34 percent) overall and 4 of 24 (17 percent) from 3-point range, while EMU made 28 of 63 shots (44 percent) overall and 7 of 22 (32 percent) from 3-point range.
For SU, Andres Frye had 22 points and eight rebounds, Zach Garrett had 12 rebounds and two assists and Karree Smith had 10 points.
The Royals were led by Tim Jones (25 points), Mark Burkholder (17 points) and DJ Hill (16 points, 18 rebounds).
The Hornets will compete in the ODAC Tournament next week.
