Sherando outfielder Meghan Harris signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball for Potomac State College in Keyser, W.Va., on Monday in a ceremony at Sherando.
In the spring, Harris hit three home runs (tied for second in the area) with 11 RBIs and 10 walks. She batted .297 (11 for 37) and had a .447 on-base percentage in 48 plate appearances. Harris slugged .649 with two triples.
Harris has played for the Shenandoah Shocks travel team for eight years.
Harris will study physical education with a coaching emphasis at Potomac State, a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association. The Catamounts went 23-9 last season.
Field Hockey: Three SU players earn All-Region
BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Shenandoah University’s Kelsey Jones, Elise Velasquez and Mairead Mckibbin earned All-Region honors in selections announced Monday by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.
Senior midfielder Jones grabbed first team accolades for the second time in her career. She led the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with 23 goals and also had nine assists for 55 points (second in the ODAC).
A second team selection, Mckibbin posted 15 goals and 16 assists (second in the (ODAC) for 46 points (tied for third). Mckibbin’s 0.94 assists per game led the nation.
Also named to the second team, Velasquez anchored a defense that allowed just 1.24 goals per game and recorded seven shutouts. She had co-team-high two defensive saves and played a fourth-best 957 minutes over 16 games.
All three women were previously selected First Team All-ODAC with Mckibbin earning league Rookie of the Year honors.
Jones, who was the first player in program history to earn first team All-Region honors in 2019, is now a candidate for All-America. The AA teams are set to be announced Dec. 14.
