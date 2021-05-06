Sherando senior girls’ soccer player Julia Hunter signed to compete for NCAA Division III Gettysburg College in a ceremony in Sherando Park on Thursday.
A center midfielder, Hunter has focused on playing for the Virginia Development Academy in Woodbridge since she last played for Sherando as a sophomore. During her sophomore season Hunter was a Region 4C second team and Class 4 Northwestern District first team selection who had four goals and two assists.
Hunter will compete for a Gettysburg team that advanced to the NCAA Division III Tournament in its last season, which came in 2019. The Bullets went 13-5-1 overall and 6-3-1 in the Centennial Conference before falling to No. 24 Williams in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Hunter is receiving an academic scholarship and plans on majoring in pre-med sciences.
James Wood girls roll against Sherando
WINCHESTER — Katelyn Mounts scored a pair of goals and had an assist as James Wood blanked Sherando 6-0 in Class 4 Northwestern District girls' soccer on Thursday.
The Colonels (3-0) led 2-0 at the half and pulled away in the second half. Sherando is 2-2.
James Wood leaders: James Wood: McKenna Newcome goal, 2 assists; Ella Myers goal, assist; Maddy Milburn goal; Sidney Rathel goal; Olivia Walker 2 assists.
Rudolph hat trick lifts Millbrook girls' soccer to win
WINCHESTER — Lauren Rudolph scored three goals as the Millbrook girls' soccer team defeated Liberty 4-1 in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Thursday.
The Pioneers are 3-1.
Millbrook leaders: Katie Douglas, Karlie Hepner 2 assists each; Kate Schwartzmiller 1 goal; Jordan Baer 3 saves; Skyler Decker 2 saves.
James Wood boys' soccer shuts out Sherando
STEPHENS CITY — Chris Garcia and Seth Hammond each had two goals and one assist as the James Wood boys' soccer team beat Sherando 5-0 in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Thursday.
The Colonels are 3-0 and the Warriors are 1-3.
James Wood leaders: Erick Nolasco 2 assists; Tristan Obert 1 goal.
Sherando girls net win over Colonels
WINCHESTER — Sherando took a 2-1 lead after doubles and dominated in its four singles wins against James Wood to remain unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District girls' tennis action with a 6-3 win on Thursday.
The Warriors improved to 6-0. The Colonels are 1-6.
Singles winners: Sherando: No. 2 Adelaide Gannon 8-0; No. 3 Leah Blevins 8-1, No. 5 Morgan Sutphin 8-0; No. 6 Emmy Woolever 8-0. James Wood: No. 1 Caroline Partlow 8-2; No. 4 Bianca Linares 8-6.
Doubles winners: Sherando: No. 1 Emily Loy-Gannon 8-5; No. 2 Sutphin-Mary Toomey 8-1. James Wood: No. 3 Olivia Judd-Grace Allen 8-3.
Handley cruises past Fauquier, Culpeper County
WARRENTON — Unbeaten Handley won twice Thursday in Class 4 Northwestern District boys' tennis, beating Fauquier and Culpeper County.
The Judges (6-0) lost just four total games against the Falcons and received six forfeit victories against Culpeper.
Singles winners vs. Fauquier: No. 1 Daniel Botros 8-0; No. 2 John-Henry Herrington 8-0; No. 3 Brendan Love 8-0; No. 4 Neil Parikh 8-2; No. 5 Ty Dickson 8-1; No. 6 Ryan Mueller 8-0.
Doubles winners vs. Fauquier: No. 1 Botros-Love 8-0; No. 2 Herrongton-Parikh 8-0; No. 3 Dickson-Mueller 8-1.
Singles winners vs. Culpeper Co.: No. 1 Mueller 8-0; No. 2 Dickson 8-0.
Doubles winners vs. Culpeper Co.: No. 1 Trey Craft-Henry Fowler 8-1.
Clarke County girls' tennis edges Strasburg
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County girls' tennis team won two of three doubles matches in defeating Strasburg 5-4 in Bull Run District action on Thursday.
The Eagles are 2-2.
Clarke singles winners: 1. Claire Snyder 10-6; 2. Kendra Mickle 10-3; 6. Kyli Whitacre 10-0.
Clarke doubles winners: 1. Snyder-Mickle 10-5; 3. Sarah French-Whitacre 10-7.
Handley baseball falls to Fauquier
WARRENTON — Fauquier scored six runs in the first two innings went on to beat Handley 14-3 in five innings in Class 4 Northwestern District baseball action on Thursday.
The Falcons added seven runs in the fourth inning to take a 14-3 lead against the Judges (2-3). Fauquier had eight hits, six walks and took advantage of six Handley errors.
Handley leaders: Jacob Stewart 2-3, run, double, RBI; Kaplan Ambrose 2-3, run.
Unbeaten Fauquier downs Judges in softball
WARRENTON — Skye Corum and Meghan Harrington combined for a one-hitter as unbeaten Fauquier whipped Handley 15-0 in five innings in Class 4 Northwestern District softball on Thursday.
Talley Sublett had the lone hit for the Judges (1-3) against the Falcons (4-0).
Handley’s Shull pitches softball no-hitter
STERLING — Handley’s Jenna Shull struck out 15 batters in a five-inning no-hitter as the Judges defeated Park View 13-0 in non-district softball action on Wednesday.
Only one batter reached base against Shull, who threw 75 pitches. She allowed a leadoff walk in the fifth inning. Shull also went 4 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs.
The Judges (1-2) scored five runs in the first inning, two in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth. They had 13 hits.
Handley leaders: Laura Hogan 3-3, triple, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Taylor Cannon 2-4, 4 RBIs, SB; Talley Sublett 2-3, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, SB.
