STEPHENS CITY — It took a few more tries than it wanted, but the Sherando High School baseball team finally helped longtime coach Pepper Martin achieve a new milestone.
The Warriors snapped a three-game skid, giving Martin his 400th career victory with a 10-0 romp in five innings against Warren County on Friday night. Martin, in his 29th season leading the program after one campaign at James Wood, improved to 400-234 for his career.
On a night where the program also celebrated the 10th anniversary of winning the Class AA state title, Sherando (5-4) left no doubt against Warren County (2-6). Gary Keats tossed a three-hitter with three walks and 10 strikeouts.
Leadoff hitter Trey Williams had three hits, a walk and scored four runs in leading an offense that scored in each of its four trips to the plate.
Sherando leaders: Tucker Lafever 2-3 (double), 2 RBIs; Dylan Frazier 2-2, walk; Cole Orr 2-4, RBI; Brady Largent 1-2, RBI; Tyler Strosnider 2 RBIs; Logan Brannan RBI, Keats 1-2.
Millbrook 8, Kettle Run 3
NOKESVILLE — Micah George belted three hits, including two triples, as Millbrook remained unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District play with a triumph over Kettle Run on Friday.
George belted a two-run triple to cap a four-run second inning as the Pioneers (7-1, 3-0) took the lead. Carl Keenan scattered eight hits through 5.2 innings, allowing two runs and walk, while striking out 12 batters. Devin Reid closed out the contest, allowing three hits and a run while striking out two.
Millbrook leaders: Hogan Newlin 1-2 (double), walk, 3 RBIs; Keenan 1-2, walk, RBI; Ryan Liero 2 runs.
James Wood 9, Skyline 0
FRONT ROYAL — Every James Wood starter had at least one hit and five pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout against Skyline on Friday.
Led by two hits apiece from Kemper Omps, Colin McGuire and Jared Neal, the Colonels (7-1) racked up 12 hits and scored in five of their trips to the plate. Cade Cornwell threw three hitless innings to start the contest, striking out six with no walks. Bradley Kimble, Garrett McAlexander, Daniel Franceschi and Ethan Pingley each followed with a scoreless inning of relief.
James Wood leaders: Neal 2-4 (double), 2 RBIs; Omps 2-4, 2 steals; McGuire 2-4 (double); Nick Bell 1-2, 2 RBIs; Cornwell 1-2, 2 RBIs; Eli Miller triple, RBI, Michael Jackson double, RBI.
Softball: James Wood 9, Clarke County 7
BERRYVILLE — James Wood snapped a 5-5 tie with four runs in the top of the seventh and held on for a victory against Clarke County on Friday.
The Colonels (7-1) had three hits and took advantage of two errors and a wild pitch in the seventh to gain the lead. Clarke County rallied, but Jenna Shull relieved to get a pair of strikeouts to end the game.
The Eagles (5-3) had an outstanding offensive game from Madison Edwards, who went 3 for 3 with a triple and two walks, while scoring two runs and driving in two.
Leaders: James Wood: Cadence Rieg (W) 6.1 innings, 9 hits, 7 runs (6 earned), 7 walks, 6 strikeouts; Ellie Johnson 2-3, RBI; Izzy McKee RBI; Shull RBI; Sadie Kittoe double; Brynnen Williams RBI. Clarke County: Anna Hornbaker 7 innings, 5 hits, 9 runs (2 earned), 1 walk, 5 strikeouts; Kendyl Lambert 1-3, run, RBI; Emma Johnson 1-1, RBI; Campbell Paskel RBI.
Sherando 14, Warren County 0 (5)
STEPHENS CITY — A day after handing James Wood its first loss, freshman Lily Wray tossed a three-hitter and drove in four runs in a five-inning romp against Warren County on Friday.
Wray struck out nine and walked two in the triumph. She also went 3 for 3 with two doubles as the Warriors improved to 6-4.
Sherando leaders: Abby Vadnais 3-4 (triple), 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Madison Harros 2-4, 2 runs; Santanna Puller 2-2, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kayla Grum 2-3, 3 RBIs; Jaeda Long 2 runs, 2 walks.
Track & Field: Warriors shine at Ram Invite
STRASBURG — Sherando dominated the boys' competition and placed second among the girls in the Ram Invitational meet on Friday.
Led by a pair of victories from sprinter Brady Hamilton, the Warriors totaled 128 points to more than double second-place finisher Loudoun County (62) in the boys' competition. Millbrook (56) was third, while James Wood (28) was ninth and Clarke County (14.5) was 15th among 18 scoring teams.
Skyline (84) edged Sherando (79) for the girls' title. Millbrook (42) took eighth, just ahead of James Wood (41.5), while Clarke County (26) was 11th among 18 scoring teams.
Top-three finishers in boys' events:
Sherando: First place: Brady Hamilton 11.54 in the 100-meters, 22.77 in the 200; A.J. Santiago 21-1.5 in the long jump; Micah Carlson 150-8 in the discus; 4x800 relay team 8:35.74; 4x100 relay team 45.45. Second place: Santiago 11.56 in the 100; Third place:. Noah Harris 5-8 in the high jump; Carlson 20-0 in the long jump; Santiago 39-1 in the triple jump.
Millbrook: First place: Scott Montgomery 51.31 in the 400. Second place: Landon Baker 22.82 in the 200; 4x800 relay team 8:54.76; 4x100 relay team 45.56. Third place: Montgomery 23.14 in the 200.
James Wood: Second place: Andrew Link 15.64 in the 110 hurdles.
Top-three finishers in girls' events:
Sherando: First place: Aliza Murray 13.24 in the 100; Emma Ahrens 11:39.53 in the 3,200; 4x800 relay team 10:17.46. Second place: Sarah Starling 31-11 in the shot put; 4x100 relay team 54.83; Third place: Murray 27.09 in the 200.
Millbrook: First place: Jada Arrington 59.92 in the 400 and 25.88 in the 200.
Clarke County: First place: 4x100 relay team 53.81. Second place: Bailey Beard 26.97 in the 200.
James Wood: Third place: 4x100 relay team 55.04.
Boys' tennis: Sherando 5, Harrisonburg 4
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando won four singles matches and got one doubles win to edge Harrisonburg on Friday.
The Warriors improved to 5-3.
Sherando winners: No. 3 Greyson Foltz 9-7; No. 4 Emmett Gannon 8-4; No. 5 Sam Brooks 8-4; No. 6 Connor Dudley 8-2. Doubles: No. 3 Gannon-Dudley (SH) 8-3.
Girls' soccer: Loudoun County 2, Handley 1
WINCHESTER — Handley fell for the second time against Loudoun County this season.
Emeryce Worrell scored, while Emma Westfall had 11 saves for the Judges (4-2).
College track: SU participates at relays
WILLIAMSBURG — Shenandoah's Tucker Kindig had a fourth-place finish in an invitational hammer event to pace Shenandoah University at the Colonial Relays, hosted by the College of William & Mary from Thursday through Saturday.
Kindig, the only Division III participant, had a toss of 53.09 meters in the event, which featured 10 competitors.
Most of SU's Top 10 finishes on Friday came in field events. Kaitlin Measell finished second among 30 competitors in the women's long jump with a mark of 5.52 meters. Katya Hoover was fourth in javelin (32.89 meters), while Jessica Redfrey (41.03 meters) was ninth in the hammer and Kiara Felston (45.75) took 10th in the hammer invite.
Matthew Klocke (56.35) placed 10th in the men's 400-meter hurdles.
