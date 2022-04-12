Millbrook graduate Anthony Simonelli pitched 4.2 innings of relief to help the Quad Cities River Bandits of Iowa win its season opener against the South Bend Cubs on Friday in a High-A Midwest League Minor League Baseball game.
The 23-year-old Simonelli entered the game for the Kansas City Royals affiliate in the bottom of the second inning in relief of Christian Chamberlain. Chamberlain pitched 1.1 hitless innings and struck out three batters but also allowed four walks. With runners on first and second, Simonelli gave up a single to load the bases, but he then got a flyout and a groundout to keep Quad Cities’ lead at 1-0.
Simonelli left the game at the end of the sixth inning having given up two runs (both earned), five hits and no walks while striking out two batters and Quad Cities up 3-2. South Bend scored a run in the ninth to prevent Simonelli from being credited with a win, but the River Bandits came back with a run in the 10th inning to win 4-3.
Baseball: Clarke Co. 11, Altmar-Parish 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Luke Lyman came within a dropped third strike of a perfect game and had to settle for a five-inning no-hitter against Altmar-Parish-Williamstown on Tuesday at the Mingo Bay Classic.
Lyman struck out 12 as the Eagles improved to 5-4 overall.
Clarke County leaders: Matt Sipe 3 hits (double), 3 runs, 2 RBIs, 4 stolen bases; Cordell Broy 2 RBIs; Dagan Kitner 2 RBIs, 2 stolen bases; Lyman 2 runs; Hunter Norton 2 hits; Quenton Slusher double.
Softball: Clarke Co. 10, Strasburg 0 (6)
BERRYVILLE — Abby Peace fired a six-inning no-hitter and belted a grand slam as the Eagles blanked Strasburg in Bull Run District action on Tuesday.
Peace struck out 12 and walked one as the Eagles improved to 9-1 overall, 5-1 in the district. She also had three hits at the plate and drove in six.
Clarke County leaders: Madison Edwards 3 hits (double), 4 runs 2 steals; Anna Hornbaker 2 hits (home run), 2 RBIs.
Girls' soccer: James Wood 3, Sherando 0
WINCHESTER — Sidney Rathel scored two goals and James Wood remained perfect with a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Sherando on Tuesday.
The Colonels are 10-0 (6-0 district) and the Warriors are 2-8 (2-4).
Other James Wood leaders: Sami Stevens 6 saves; Jolie Jenkins 1 goal, 1 assist; McKenna Newcome, Olivia Walker 1 assist each.
Clarke County 5, Strasburg 0
BERRYVILLE — Summer Toone had a hat trick and an assist to lead Clarke County to a Bull Run District win over Strasburg on Tuesday night. The Eagles are 5-0 (4-0 district).
Other Clarke County leaders: Rebecca Camacho-Bruno 1 goal, 1 assist; Maya Marasco 1 goal; Hannah Wagner 1 assist; Emma Rogers 5 saves.
Boys' soccer: Clarke Co. 4, Strasburg 0
STRASBURG — Clarke County remained unbeaten with a Bull Run District victory over Strasburg on Tuesday.
The Eagles improved to 5-0 overall, 4-0 district.
Clarke County leaders: Menes Ajyeman 2 goals; Callaway Beckett 1 goal, 1 assist; Caleb Neiman 1 goal; Christopher LeBlanc 2 assists, Colin Moran 1 assist.
Track & field: Imoh wins three events at Handley tri
WINCHESTER — Handley junior Elizabeth Imoh won three individual events to lead all athletes at a tri meet with Millbrook and Liberty at the Judges' James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium on Tuesday.
No team scores were kept at the meet.
Imoh won the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches), the 100-meter hurdles (16.76) and the 200 (26.00). In the boys' meet, those who won multiple individual events were Handley's Hassan Akanbi in the high jump (5-10) and long jump (20-0) and Millbrook's Landon Baker in the 100 (11.59) and 200 (22.98).
Other Handley girls' winners: Znyah Johnson, long jump, 15-9; Mason Rinker, discus, 86-0; 4x100, 58.72; Mikayla Freimuth, 800, 2:36.27; Alivia Ricci, pole vault, 9-0.
Other Handley boys' winners: Noah Johnson, shot put, 42-8; Deonte Trammel, 300 hurdles, 55.96; William Pardue, 800, 2:04.94; William McKay, pole vault, 12-6.
Other Millbrook boys' winners: Joseph Young, discus, 117-3; 4x100: 46.53; Nick Hayden, 400, 53.32; 4x400: 3:47.96.
Millbrook girls' winners: Jlllian Taylor, shot put, 30-4; Jada Arrington, 100, 12.85; Angela Dojcak, 1,600, 5:51.42; 4x400: 4:58.07.
Booker leads way at Luray meet
LURAY — Senior Dain Booker won the long jump with a mark of 19 feet, 6.25 inches to highlight Clarke County’s performances at the Page Valley Invitational on Monday at Luray High School.
Booker also placed third in the high jump (5-10), third in the triple jump (37-8) and fourth in the 200 (24.39).
The Clarke County boys placed 10th out of 16 scoring teams with 29 points. East Rockingham won with 89 and Waynesboro was second with 71. The Eagle girls placed eighth out of 15 scoring teams with 19 points. Strasburg won with 162.5 and Central was second with 95.
Other Clarke County leaders: Girls: Leah Kreeb, 4th, high jump, 4-6; Ellie Brumback, 4th, discus, 88-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.