Former Millbrook and Virginia Tech star pitcher Anthony Simonelli was promoted from the Kansas City Royals' High-A Quad Cities River Bandits to the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday.
With Quad Cities, the right-handed Simonelli pitched in 34 games and went 2-4 with a 3.20 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 44 strikeouts and four saves in 39.1 innings.
Volleyball: James Wood 3, Fauquier 0
WARRENTON — Defending Class 4 state champion James Wood improved to 2-0 on the season as the Colonels rolled to a 25-19, 25-17 and 25-13 sweep against Fauquier on Wednesday.
James Wood leaders: Kennedy Spaid 17 kills; Addie Pitcock 5 aces; Brenna Corbin 5 aces, 10 digs; Hannah McCullough 15 assists.
Handley 3, Meridian 1
WINCHESTER — Handley defeated Meridian by the scores of 25-19, 25-18, 15-25, 28-26 for its first win of the season on Wednesday. The Judges are 1-1.
Handley leaders: Alexa Gluszak 11 kills, 9 aces; Alaina Braun-Duin 15 digs, 5 kills, 2 aces; Elly Licklider 27 assists; Kinley Duvall 22 digs; Abby Melester 6 kills, 3 blocks; Tess McAllister 6 kills.
Central 3, Sherando 0
WOODSTOCK — Unbeaten Central scored a 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 sweep against Sherando on Wednesday. The Warriors are 1-1.
Leaders: Sherando: Helena Ritter 9 kills, 2 aces, Sarah Starling 6 kills, Ashley Smith 2 blocks, Tylea Lane 3 kills, Amanda Ingrassia 15 assists. Central: Bailey Sheetz 6 kills, 29 assists, 3 blocks, 5 aces, 4 digs, Peyton DiNardo 14 kills, 9 digs, Stella Good 5 kills, 4 blocks, Kristen Hockman 11 digs, 2 aces.
Golf: Heritage 138, James Wood 160
LEESBURG — Each Heritage High School scorer shot par or better as James Wood fell against the Pride in golf action on Wednesday.
Joe Johnson fired a 4-under 32 to lead the Pride on the par-36 front nine at the River Creek Golf Club. Heritage finished 6-under par as a team.
James Wood scorers: Brayden Rockwell 38, Ian Longo 39, Lauren Van Horn 40, Jay Bartlett 42.
