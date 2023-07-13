Millbrook graduate Anthony Simonelli has been one of the best pitchers this year for the Quad Cities (Iowa) River Bandits, the Kansas City Royals' High-A affiliate that competes in the Midwest League.
The 24-year-old Simonelli, a right-handed relief pitcher drafted in the 16th round out of Virginia Tech in 2021, is one of 20 pitchers who have thrown at least five innings this year for Quad Cities.
Simonelli ranks second among that group in ERA (2.60). In 27.2 innings over 24 games, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Simonelli has struck out 32 batters and posted a 1.01 WHIP, which ranks fourth on the team. Simonelli is 2-3 with three saves (third on the team) and has allowed 18 hits and 10 walks. Opponents are hitting just .186 against him, the team's third-best figure.
Quad Cities went 32-34 to finish third out of six teams in the Midwest League West standings in the first half. The River Bandits are 5-10 in the second half and return to action on Friday to start a three-game series with South Bend.
VBL: Royals 8, Generals 3
WAYNESBORO — The Winchester Royals scored the first five runs of the game in the second inning and went on to defeat Waynesboro in a Valley Baseball League game on Wednesday.
Winchester (19-12) added three runs in the seventh inning for an 8-2 lead against the Generals (10-22) and won its third straight game.
The Royals were led offensively by Jack Hay (2 for 5 with two runs, a walk and three RBIs), Chandler Ballenger (3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) and Camden Jackson (2 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs).
Five Winchester pitchers combined to allow five hits and record 12 strikeouts. Adiel Melendez took over in the second inning and pitched 4.2 innings for the win, allowing all five hits, two runs (both earned) and four walks while striking out seven batters. Nick Mattfield pitched a perfect first, Domenic Rowlands pitched a perfect eighth, Chris Montone went 1.1 innings and allowed one walk and struck out three batters, and Mike Sosnowski pitched one inning and allowed one earned run, walked one batter and struck out one batter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.