Millbrook graduate Anthony Simonelli has been assigned to the Kansas City Royals' High-A affiliate, the Quad Cities River Bandits, to begin the Minor League baseball season.
The 23-year-old Simonelli, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-handed pitcher, was selected by the Royals in the 16th round of the Major League Baseball draft last July out of Virginia Tech.
Quad Cities is located in Davenport, Iowa, and won the Midwest League last year. The Rivers Bandits are one of 12 teams in the league and open their season on Friday with a three-game series against the South Bend Cubs in Indiana. Both squads compete in the six-team West Division.
Simonelli pitched a total of 10 games for three of the Royals’ minor league teams last year, with his last four coming for the Low-A East Columbia Fireflies in South Carolina. In 19.2 total innings, Simonelli went 1-1 with a 1.37 ERA, allowed just 12 hits, struck out 24 batters, and had a 0.81 WHIP.
Baseball: James Wood 4, Skyline 0 (6)
WINCHESTER — Colin McGuire pitched a no-hitter in a game that was shortened to six innings due to inclement weather.
McGuire struck out 12 batters and walked three batters for the Colonels (4-3), who scored two runs in the first inning and added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
Other James Wood leaders: Eli Miller 2-3; Jared Neal 1-3, triple, RBI, run.
Clarke County 7, Page County 6
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Page County in a Bull Run District game on Tuesday.
Cordell Broy's two-run double made it 6-5. After a wild pitch moved Broy to third and Luke Lyman — who reached on an error — to second, Broy scored on Dagan Kitner's RBI groundout and Lyman advanced to third. Lyman then scored on a wild pitch to end the game.
The game was tied 3-3 before Page County scored two runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh against the Eagles (4-2 overall and in the district).
Clarke County leaders: Broy 3-4, double, 3 RBIs, 3 stolen bases; Quenton Slusher 1-3, 2 runs; Matt Sipe 2 walks, RBI; Lyman 4 innings, 3 runs (2 earned), 5 hits, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts; Jacob Plotner 3 innings, 3 runs (0 earned), 4 hits, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts.
Harrisonburg 15, Handley 7
WINCHESTER — Trailing 4-3, Harrisonburg scored four runs in the fifth inning and six more in the sixth inning to take control against Handley on Monday.
The Judges dropped to 3-5 overall.
Handley leaders: Bobby Crosen two hits, RBI; Josh Stickles 2 hits (double); Jacob Duffy hit, RBI, stolen base; Kaplan Ambrose hit, RBI, 2 stolen bases; Nick Curtis hit, stolen base.
Softball: Millbrook 10, Liberty 0 (5)
WINCHESTER — Emily Jeffries pitched a one-hit, five-inning shutout to lead Millbrook to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Liberty on Tuesday.
Jeffries struck out nine batters and allowed four walks for the Pioneers (5-4, 2-2 district), who had 14 hits. Jeffries also went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs at the plate.
Other Millbrook leaders: Alexis McFarland 2-3, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Ashlyn Philyaw 3-4; Kenzie Edwards 2-3, double, RBI; Allie Simmons 2-3, 2 runs; Paige Flinchum 2 runs; Grace Badnek 1-3, RBI.
Girls' soccer: Handley 2, Kettle Run 2
WINCHESTER — Mikayla Balio scored both Handley goals as the Judges tied Kettle Run in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Tuesday.
Emma Westfall had 11 saves for the Judges (5-0-1, 3-0-1 district).
Millbrook 1, Liberty 1
BEALETON — Kaitlyn Arthur scored for Millbrook in a Class 4 Northwestern District tie with Liberty on Tuesday.
Abby Rodriguez had the assist for the Pioneers (3-4-1, 1-2-1 district), who had a 14-8 shot edge. Millbrook's Skylar Decker had six saves.
James Wood 1, Skyline 0
FRONT ROYAL — Jolie Jenkins scored off a Kelsey Gass assist to lead James Wood to a win over Skyline on Tuesday.
The Colonels (8-0) received two saves from Sami Stevens.
Boys' soccer: Handey 3, Kettle Run 0
NOKESVILLE — Jonathan Ramirez scored two goals to lead Handley to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Kettle Run on Tuesday. The Judges are 4-1-1 (3-0 district).
Other Handley leaders: Dash Fitzsimmons 2 assists; James Fowler 1 goal; Jag Fitzsimmons 1 assist; Owen Turnbull 5 saves.
Loudoun Valley 3, James Wood 1
WINCHESTER — James Wood lost its second straight game in a non-district contest with Loudoun Valley on Monday. The Colonels are 4-2-1.
James Wood leaders: Ryan King 1 goal, Micah Frigaard 1 assist; Ben Tanger 6 saves.
College track: SU's Kindig earns ODAC honor
FOREST — Shenandoah University senior thrower Tucker Kindig has been named ODAC Field Athlete of the Week in selections announced Tuesday.
Kindig earns the second honor of his career after breaking the school men's hammer record twice this past weekend.
Competing at William & Mary in the Colonial Relays on Friday night, Kindig was the only non-Division I athlete to qualify into the championship flight. Kindig's toss of 52.98 meters (173 feet, 10 inches) earned him sixth place out of 16 competitors. He defeated 10 DI athletes in the event.
On Saturday at the Battleground Relays at the University of Mary Washington, Kindig broke the school record again and took first with a mark of 53.58 meters (175-9). The mark ranks fifth in DIII and first in the ODAC. Kindig also placed 12th in the discus (31.54 meters, or 103 feet, 6 inches).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.