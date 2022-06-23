Clarke County had three girls selected to the First Team and three to the Second Team in Class 2 All-State girls’ soccer selections announced on Thursday by the Virginia High School League.
The First Team features sophomore midfielder Campbell Neiman (19 goals, team-high 18 assists), senior at-large selection Rebecca Camacho-Bruno (16 goals, 11 assists) and sophomore center back Lily Suling (five goals, two assists).
Senior goalkeeper Emma Rogers (16 shutouts, 0.45 goals against average), senior defender Hannah Wagner (one goal, one assist) and sophomore at-large selection Kelsey Elrod (team-high 26 goals, seven assists) made the Second Team.
Poquoson junior midfielder/goalkeeper Sydney McCarthy is the Class 2 Player of the Year.
A first-team selection as a midfielder, McCarthy also split time as her team’s goalkeeper. McCarthy scored nine goals in the regular season, including two game-winners, and had three assists. She also started nine games in goal for the Islanders, including all three games in goal during a state tournament run that included 2-1 wins over Clarke County and Allegheny.
Poquoson lost 2-1 to Glenvar in the state final. Glenvar’s Kyleigh Drew is the Coach of the Year for leading the Highlanders to their first state title in program history. Glenvar finished the season 18-5 overall.
College track: Eleven SU athletes All-Region
Shenandoah University had 11 student-athletes earn a total of 14 All-Region awards in selections announced Wednesday by the U.S. Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association.
The top five individuals in each event in each region, as well as the top three relay teams, earned All-Region status. The men had a program-record 11 of the 14 All-Region selections.
Senior Tucker Kindig, an All-American in the weight throw, earned All-Region honors in both the shot put (top mark, 46 feet, 10.75 inches) and hammer (187-1). Also with two All-Region marks are senior Wyatt Schannauer (shot put, 51-7.75, and discus, 147-11)) and junior Miles Moore, who did so individually in the 100 meters (10.67 seconds) and with the 4x100 relay team (41.15).
James Wood graduate and sophomore William Crowder, sophomore Andre Jackson and grad student Elijah Morton are also 4x100 honorees. That group won the ODAC championship in the event.
Junior Elias McGhie (54.93) and senior Matthew Klocke (55.15) earned All-Region honors in the 400 hurdles.
Women’s All-Region honorees are James Wood graduate and freshman Brooke Sandy in the high jump (5-3.75), who was Second Team All-ODAC, junior Kiara Felston in the hammer (146-7) and sophomore Kaitlin Measell in the long jump (18-2.5).
