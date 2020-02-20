RICHMOND —It was a good day for the Sprincis family at the VHSL Class 2 swimming championships at SwimRVA.
Derek Sprincis took home a gold and silver, while sister Kayla won a gold and bronze for the Eagles.
Derek Sprincis captured the 200-yard individual medley in 2:04.28 and took second in the 500 freestyle (5:03.45).
Kayla Sprincis won the 500 freestyle (5:12.65) and took third in the 200 freestyle (1:58.73).
The Clarke County boys tied for fourth with 168 points and the girls placed 14th with 59 points.
Other boys’ finishers in the top eight, who each earned all-state status, were: Liam Whalen (fourth in the 200 freestyle in 1:55.08 and fifth in 100 freestyle, 52.61), Cooper Lowell (seventh in the 100 breaststroke, 1:12.79 and eighth in the 100 freestyle, 54.28) and Logan Chaillet (eighth in the 50 freestyle, 24:28).
The Eagles’ 200 free relay team placed third (1:35.40) and the 200 medley relay team placed fourth (1:50.59).
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Millbrook 47, Kettle Run 34
WINCHESTER — Top-seeded Millbrook defeated No. 6 Kettle Run in the Class 4 Northwestern District championship game on Thursday. The Pioneers (19-6) led 9-4 after one quarter, 23-14 at the half and 32-25 after three quarters against the Cougars (10-11).
Millbrook will host Loudoun Valley at 7:30 on Tuesday in the Region 4C semifinals.
Leaders — Millbrook: Julien Hagerman 12 points; Tarelle Hayden 10 points; Jordan Jackson 8 points. Kettle Run: Drew Tapscott 16 points.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Shenandoah 16, Hood 8
FREDERICK, Md. — Shenandoah outscored Hood 11-2 in the first half and cruised to a romp on Wednesday.
Chris Baker had four of his game-high five goals in the first two periods as the Hornets (2-1) took control against the Blazers (0-1). The big halftime lead would be plenty for SU keeper Jason Simpson, who recorded 19 saves.
Tyler Held netted four goals for SU, while Jay Baker, Logan Clingerman and Jet Hayes added two each. Chris Baker and Jack Zimmerman each had two assists.
Bentley LeBarron had four goals to lead Hood.
