STEPHENS CITY — In the first official local Virginia High School League spring sports competition since June of 2019, Sherando dropped only 10 games in defeating James Wood 9-0 in Class 4 Northwestern District girls’ tennis action on Wednesday.
Singles winners: 1. Emily Loy 8-1; 2. Adelaide Gannon 8-0; 3. Lea Blevins 8-2 over Charlotte Bass; 4. Morgan Sutphin 8-1; 5. Kloe Thomas 8-2 over Grace Allen; 6. Emmy Woolever 8-1.
Doubles winners: 1. Loy/Gannon 8-2 over Caroline Partlow/ Olivia Judd; 2. Blevins/Sutphin 8-0; 3. Thomas/Kendall Clark 8-1.
Handley girls’ tennis shuts out Liberty
BEALETON — Handley dropped only eight games in winning its season opener 9-0 over Liberty in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Wednesday.
Singles winners: 1. Sarina Parikh 8-1; 2. Marie Claire Miro 8-1; 3. Samantha Thomas 8-0; 4. Grace Meehan 8-0; 5. Sophia McAllister 8-5; 6. Anne Marie Larsen 8-0.
Doubles winners: 1. Parikh/Meehan 8-0; 2. Miro/Thomas 8-1; 3. McAllister/Larsen 8-0.
Millbrook girls’ tennis sweeps Culpeper
WINCHESTER — The Millbrook girls’ tennis team opened its season with a 9-0 Class 4 Northwestern District win over Culpeper County on Wednesday. The Blue Devils forfeited the No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles matches.
Singles winners: 1. Kinsey Knox 8-2; 2. Peyton Correrell 8-5; 3. Lauren Durbin 8-0; 4. Shain Barbara 8-1; 5. Tiffany Cheung 8-0.
Doubles winners: 1. Knox/Cotterell 8-5; 2. Durbin/Barbara 8-6.
Millbrook boys’ tennis beats Culpeper
WINCHESTER — Millbrook opened its season by beating a Culpeper County team with only two players 9-0 in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Wednesday. The Blue Devils forfeited the Nos. 3-6 singles matches and Nos. 2-3 doubles matches.
Singles winners: 1. Drake Wilfong 8-0; 2. Nate Simmons 8-0.
Doubles winner: 1. Wilfong/Simmons 8-0.
Clarke girls' tennis knocks off Strasburg
STRASBURG — Clarke County opened its season with a 6-3 Bull Run District win over Strasburg on Wednesday.
Clarke singles winners: 2. Victoria Heflin 10-8; 3. Kendra Mickle 10-1; 5. Makenna Scaia 10-8; 6. Sarah French 10-1.
Clarke doubles winners: 2. Mickle/French 10-8; 3. Scaia/Mary Simmons 10-8.
Handley's Patel leads way at girls' golf qualifier
FRONT ROYAL — Handley's Mahi Patel placed 28th out of 35 golfer with a score of 106 to lead five local golfers at the Zone 4B qualifier at Bowling Green Golf Club for the Virginia High School League girls' state golf tournament.
Patel was followed locally by Millbrook's Chloe Owings (110), Emma Gressley (111) and Molly Deegan (113) and Handley's Ashley Truban (114).
The top 15 percent of the field advanced to Monday's state tournament at Heritage Oaks in Harrisonburg, so the top six golfers advanced. Each shot 77 or better. Freedom's Shelly Bajpai won by two strokes with a 73.
Five SU football players named All-ODAC
FOREST — Shenandoah University had five football players earn All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors in selections announced Wednesday.
Junior Patrick Ritchie leads these honorees as a first team pick at punter for a Hornets team that went 1-4 this spring.
The remaining four selections came to the second team with two on offense and two on defense. Rashadeen Byrd Jr. and Zachary Hirmer were picked at running back and offensive line, respectively, with lineman Mason Caldwell and linebacker Ben Burgan tapped on defense.
Ritchie, who handled both punting and placekicking duties for the Hornets this season, had a league-best 35.2 punting average this season with a long of 53 yards and three punts downed inside the 20. He also was 11 of 11 on PATs and had a 23-yard field goal.
Byrd Jr. led the ODAC with eight rushing touchdowns while gaining 297 yards on 69 carries. He had a season-high 143 yards and three touchdowns against Randolph-Macon.
Hirmer helped the Hornets average 274.4 yards per game and anchored an offensive line that allowed just five sacks despite attempting nearly 38 passes per game.
Caldwell, an interior lineman and co-captain, had 11 solo and 17 assisted tackles. He had 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack versus Randolph-Macon.
Burgan finished second in the league with 56 total tackles. He had 35 solo and five for loss. He also had an interception.
The Player of the Year awards went to sophomore quarterback Presley Egbers of Randolph-Macon for offense and Emory & Henry sophomore lineman Jay Swegheimer for defense. Hampden-Sydney freshman defensive back Will Pickren was named the top rookie and R-MC’s Pedro Arruza earned Coach of the Year honors.
