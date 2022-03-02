Tickets for Friday's Virginia High School League state quarterfinal basketball games involving Millbrook, Sherando and Clarke County are all available for purchase on the digital ticketing site GoFan.
In Class 4, Millbrook hosts E.C. Glass at 6:30 p.m. and Sherando travels to Pulaski County in Dublin at 6 p.m. In Class 2, Clarke County will play John Marshall at 5:30 p.m. at Huguenot High School in Richmond.
Tickets for each game are $11.50 ($10 for the ticket, $1.50 for the site fee). Children 6 and under get in free with a paying adult.
Below are the links and codes to purchase tickets for each game. The links will be active until 3 p.m. on Thursday. After 3 p.m., the links and codes will no longer be active and any remaining tickets will go into the public link on the GoFan page for each game.
Millbrook: https://gofan.co/app/events/529673. Code: 5UQDC.
Sherando: https://gofan.co/app/events/529674. Code: QFFDE.
Clarke County: https://gofan.co/app/events/529668. Code: PZTRV.
College baseball: SU 11, Dickinson 2
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University exploded for six runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth to rally from 2-1 deficit to defeat Dickinson University in non-conference action on Wednesday at Bridgeforth Field.
In the fifth inning, Ryan Clawson (three RBIs) drove in two runs with a single, Pearce Bucher (3 for 5) had a two-run double and Haden Madagan (3 for 5 with four RBIs) hit a two-run home run. Madagan drove in two more runs in the sixth with a single.
Also for SU (8-1) against Dickinson (0-4), Frankie Ritter went 2 for 4 with two runs, Kyle Lisa went 1 for 2 with two walks, two runs and an RBI; and Sam Horn had two walks and two runs.
Mike Verzaleno started and pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs, three hits and one walk with one strikeout. Relievers Brian Ferreira (two innings), Ayden Shadle (two innings) and Aaron Torres (one inning) allowed one hit each and struck out four total batters.
Men's basketball: Tigney helps Garrett win WPCC
Former Handley High School standout Kobe Tigney helped top-seeded Garrett College defeat No. 2 Beaver County Community College 80-68 to win the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference Division II championship game on Saturday night.
The 6-foot-4 Tigney had nine points, five rebounds and two assists and had a putback that gave Garrett the lead for good at 64-62. That started an 18-6 run to close the game in the final five minutes. According to the Garrett website, Tigney was also responsible for holding 6-11 James Ellis of Beaver to 10 points.
Garrett's season came to a close on Tuesday in a 67-60 loss to Montgomery College in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 20 Division II quarterfinals. Tigney had 13 points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists and three blocks.
Tigney started 24 games and played in 25 for the 18-11 Lakers, averaging 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Tigney transferred from Handley to Virginia Academy in Ashburn for his senior year in 2017-18. After that, he attended West Oaks Postgraduate Academy in 2018-19, then spent two years on Radford University's roster.
Golf: Wood's Ganczak places 29th in national event
James Wood sophomore Caden Ganczak tied for 26th out of 92 golfers at the Under Armour 15-18 Winter National championship held Feb. 19-20 outside of Tampa, Fla.
Ganczak had a two-round score of 166 to finish 22-over par. He shot 84 at Lexington Oaks and 82 at the Lake Jovita North course. Connor DeMichele of Sarasota, Fla., won by two strokes with a 2-over 69-77 — 146.
